LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa

How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa

Team India's Qualification Scenarios For 2027 WTC Final: India are still alive in the race to qualify for the WTC 2027 final but the team can't afford any defeats in their next assignments coming. The Shubman Gill-led side will play nine more matches in this WTC cycle.

Team India. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Team India. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: November 28, 2025 13:10:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa

India suffered a 0-2 defeat against South Africa in a two-match Test series at home. The loss has now put a massive impact on Team India’s chances of making it through to the World Test Championship (WTC) final as the side has slipped down to number five with 52 points in their kitty at 48.15%. 

The Shubman Gill-led side has to put up a near perfect show in their next red-ball assignments. India will play a couple of Tests against Sri Lanka in August 2026 away from home and will then travel to New Zealand for a two-match series in October-November 2026. This will be followed by a five-Test series against Australia at home. 

The Kiwis are yet to play a series while Sri Lanka and Pakistan have just played one each. England, on the other side, are featuring in their second assignment. The Aussies (100%) and the Proteas (75%) have put up a dominant show so far, pushing India on the backfoot. 

Though, the previous cycles have seen teams needing 60-65% to qualify, India made it through at 58/8% in 2023 while Australia concluded the cycle at number two at 67.54% in the last cycle. As India sit on 52 points at halfway mark, they need 78 more  to reach the 60% mark in the remaining nine matches. A team that wins the match is awarded 12 points while a draw adds 4 points which means the Indian team can’t really afford any losses and the defeats will increase their dependency on the results of other teams. 

India haven’t had a great run in New Zealand as their last Test series win in New Zealand came in 2009 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Since then, the team has struggled to get any success. In fact, Team India lost both the matches in their last tour in 2020 under Virat Kohli’s leadership. 

As things stand, Australia look in firm control to go through while South Africa too have a massive chance after their stunning performance in India. 

The disappointing show in the early stages of WTC cycle have put India in a critical situation and will now need to push the paddle in the next fixtures. 

Also Read: “Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 12:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirhome-hero-pos-4team indiaWTC 2027WTC 2027 finawtc table

RELATED News

Watch: MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli In His Personal Car After Reunion In Ranchi – Did You Know Both Had Major Controversies With Gautam Gambhir?

Who Are The Sponsors Behind Big Commercial Push For WPL 2026-27?

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

LATEST NEWS

WATCH | Bigg Boss 19 Ugly Fight: Malti Chahar Loses Cool, Kicks Farrhana Bhatt; Says ‘Sadak Pe Rehne Wale Bhi Tujhse Behtar’

Beat Home Dust Naturally: Simple Surprising Tricks To Keep Your Space Fresh, Clean And Breathable Without Air Purifier

Apple To Open Its Fifth Store In Noida In December: Second Store In Delhi After Saket Store Record Sales, Know Exclusive Services That You Will Get In New Store

XLRI Jamshedpur Expands its Executive Education Portfolio with Business Analytics and Senior Leadership Programmes

Will Your Cheque Be Cancelled If You Write ‘Lac’ Instead Of ‘Lakh’? RBI Says..

Rama Raju Mantena Steals Spotlight Dancing With Brother To Naatu Naatu At Netra Mantena’s Lavish Udaipur Wedding Celebration

Which Countries Are Called Third World In 2025 – Does India Fall On The List? Full List Of Nations Affected By Donald Trump’s New Migration Freeze

Asian Equities Look Promising; UBS Says India Among Top Beneficiaries

How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa

Logiciel Solutions IPO Starts Strong as GMP Climbs and Financials Impress; Key Highlights Inside

How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa
How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa
How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa
How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa

QUICK LINKS