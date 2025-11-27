“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

India had a forgettable outing against South Africa as the home side lost the two-match Test series 0-2. India captain Shubman Gill and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who led the hosts in the second Test have now reacted to the loss.

“Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward – rising stronger,” Gill wrote on X.

Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward – rising stronger. 🇮🇳 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 26, 2025

Pant added that the side didn’t play good enough cricket but thanked fans for showing unwavering support.

“There is no shying away from the fact that we didn’t play good enough cricket over the last two week. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry we couldn’t live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow- both as a team and as individuals,” he wrote on X.

“Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team and individuals. Thankyou for your unwavering support and love! Jai Hind,” he added.

The defeat against the Proteas has pushed India down to number five in the WTC points table and the side is now staring at an early exit from the race. Ever since Gautam Gambhir has taken the charge as the head coach, India have been struggling to put up a dominant show in the Test format. The series defeat against South Africa is the second one for India at home in a span of just over one year. The first one came against New Zealand where the side lost all the three matches. In total, India have lost 10 out of the 19 games that they have played under Gambhir.

India lost the first encounter against South Africa by just 30 runs while chasing 124 on spinning track in Kolkata. South Africa spun a web around Indian batters and bundled them out for just 93 in the second innings to clinch the victory. The Temba Bavuma-led side showed thorough dominance in the second Test posting 489 and 260/5 (D) in the first and the second innings respectively. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 201 and 140 to lose the match by a massive margin of 408 runs.