LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > “Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

India suffered a 0-2 defeat in a two-match Test series against South Africa at home. Captain Shubman Gill and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant have now reacted to India's loss.

“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

Published By: Aditi Gautam
Last updated: November 27, 2025 16:14:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

India had a forgettable outing against South Africa as the home side lost the two-match Test series 0-2. India captain Shubman Gill and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who led the hosts in the second Test have now reacted to the loss. 

“Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward – rising stronger,” Gill wrote on X.

Pant added that the side didn’t play good enough cricket but thanked fans for showing unwavering support. 

“There is no shying away from the fact that we didn’t play good enough cricket over the last two week. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry we couldn’t live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow- both as a team and as individuals,” he wrote on X. 

“Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team and individuals. Thankyou for your unwavering support and love! Jai Hind,” he added. 

The defeat against the Proteas has pushed India down to number five in the WTC points table and the side is now staring at an early exit from the race. Ever since Gautam Gambhir has taken the charge as the head coach, India have been struggling to put up a dominant show in the Test format. The series defeat against South Africa is the second one for India at home in a span of just over one year. The first one came against New Zealand where the side lost all the three matches. In total, India have lost 10 out of the 19 games that they have played under Gambhir. 

India lost the first encounter against South Africa by just 30 runs while chasing 124 on spinning track in Kolkata. South Africa spun a web around Indian batters and bundled them out for just 93 in the second innings to clinch the victory. The Temba Bavuma-led side showed thorough dominance in the second Test posting 489 and 260/5 (D) in the first and the second innings respectively. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 201 and 140 to lose the match by a massive margin of 408 runs. 

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 3:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India vs South Africarishabh pantRishabh Pant battingshubman gillShubman Gill captain

RELATED News

WPL 2026 Dates Revealed: Opening Match On January 9, Finale On February 5

Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues NOT Returning To WBBL? World Cup Champion Makes An Unexpected Move As Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Gets Postponed

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Cristiano Ronaldo To Marry Georgina Rodriguez At This 511-Year-Old Venue, Set To Tie Knot On…

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of India International Players and Their Base Prices

LATEST NEWS

ASI Guide At Kailasa Temple Sparks Outrage After Saying Maa Parvati ‘Was Characterless,’ Triggers Backlash

Gud Or Desi Khand: What’s The Healthier Pick

Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Now Travel For Winter Holidays To These Visa-Free Countries, They Are…

Presenting the Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 & Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025

India’s Economy Thrives: Inflation Eases, Corporate Performance Strong, Agriculture Promising

Hindi Speaking Couple In Bengaluru Clashes With Kannada Speaking Auto Driver, Ends Up Apologising, Says ‘We Will Learn Kannada Till…’

Perfect Brows for the Perfect Day: Why Every Bride Needs Semi-Permanent Eyebrows

Zohran Mamdani Makes Big Reveal, Shares ‘Weirdest’ Thing He Spotted At White House Before Meeting Trump, It Is…

DoT Confirms TCS Amendment Rules 2024: Strengthening Telecom Cyber Security In India

Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite

“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss
“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss
“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss
“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

QUICK LINKS