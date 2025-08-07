LIVE TV
Inter Miami Clinches Quarters, Lionel Messi Hobbles On Sidelines

Inter Miami Clinches Quarters, Lionel Messi Hobbles On Sidelines

In a Leagues Cup match on August 6, 2025, Inter Miami defeated Pumas UNAM in a thrilling 31-point comeback to go to the quarterfinals. Due to Messi's injury, Rodrigo De Paul assisted Luis Suarez in scoring his first goal as a Celta player, tying the score at halftime.

Suarez's performance and De Paul's entrance showed that the team was well balanced and could produce the best knockout performances.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 7, 2025 09:06:00 IST

One of the more dramatic games of the Leagues Cup on August 6, 2025, Inter Miami CF smashed the Liga MX team Pumas UNAM in a comeback victory by a score of 3 to 1 at Chase Stadium, securing their place in quarterfinal.

Quick Recap of the match

Pumas drew the first blood through a beautiful goal by Jorge Ruvalcaba in the 34th minute. With Messi out because of a hamstring setback, Rodrigo De Paul capped off his time as a savior in the white jersey, chesting down a perfect cross by Luis Suarez and then chipping in easily his first goal as an Inter Miami player before the half break.

The equalizer put the fire under the Herons was lit. Suarez came on in the 2nd half and coolly scored a Panenka style penalty in the 59th Minutes to give Miami the lead and subsequently, a line splitting pass to Tadeo Allende to score the 3rd goal and final nail in the coffin of Pumas in the 69th Minutes.

In Messi absence, Suarez had become the pitch captain. His role as manager injected a new lease of life to Miami and it shows how deep was their team full of star players that also comprised of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende.

The goal was a good start to MLS and a major boost to the active midfield and plausibility of Miami, without the star player, who is on loan Owend De Paul of Atletico Madrid. The defensive grit and Suarez goal line heroics and the De Paul exceeding the scoring line, showed that Inter Miami is not merely a team who is bound to Messi during times of difficulty. Their development was being carrierred to its full extent and it was combustible.

Also Read: East Bengal Fans Declare War On BJP With Pro Mamata Banerjee Banner At Stadium

Tags: Inter Miami fcInter Miami vs Pumas UNAMLeagues Cuplionel messiLuis Suarez

