IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Mumbai Indians’ Costliest Players 2008–2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) have always been a step ahead of others in IPL auctions with their shrewdness and courage, their primary action being taking big players to form a winning squad. Their auction buys have included, over the years, some of the costliest players, and also those who contributed greatly through their presence, and thereby, MI’s ambition of conquering the league is clearly seen.

Early Years: Big Names at Big Prices

The first season of 2008 paved the way for MI’s highest-priced player, Sanath Jayasuriya, the all-rounder from Sri Lanka, at the auction for ₹4.2 crores. The next season saw the highest bid of South African JP Duminy at ₹4.6 crore. With the signing of Rohit Sharma in 2011 as the top-paid player at ₹8.9 crores, MI took a different route, which paid off as Rohit became the captain and a five-time IPL champion with the franchise.

Commitment to Global Match-Winners

The same year that Kieron Pollard was signed (2010) for ₹3.45 crores and the subsequent one that Glenn Maxwell was brought in for ₹5.4 crores (2013), MI implicitly shouted out their commitment to the world’s best. In 2022, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was the most expensive MI purchase for a staggering ₹15.25 crore, while in 2023, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green a ₹17.5 crore.

2025 Auction: Continuing the High-Value Tradition

At the culminating 2025 auction also MI bid high for New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, taking him for ₹12.5 crore, thus once more confirming their direction towards rewarded seasoned players.

MI’s Auction Philosophy: Investing in Game-Changers

Over the years of auctions for almost two decades, one distinctive feature that comes out in MI’s highest bids is ‘investing in game-changers, appetising, designers who are of the perfect blend of youth, experience, and versatility, the very elements that keep on feeding IPL MI’s success.

