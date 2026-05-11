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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

Hardik Pandya sparked massive social media buzz after reportedly unfollowing and then refollowing Mumbai Indians on Instagram following MI’s IPL 2026 playoff elimination against RCB. The incident intensified rumours of a rift within the MI camp amid a disappointing season.

Hardik Pandya unfollowed and then followed Mumbai Indians back. Image Credit: ANI and X
Hardik Pandya unfollowed and then followed Mumbai Indians back. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 11:03 IST

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IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

RCB vs MI: There have been many times in the last 19 years in the Indian Premier League that a successful team or franchise has had downfalls. Moreover, with the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, languishing ninth on the IPL 2026 points table, there seems to be a fallout within the MI camp. Captain Hardik Pandya, who has been sidelined with back spasms, was in the middle of all the drama as he reportedly unfollowed his team and a couple of teammates. However, he then quickly followed the team back, but not before social media blew up with speculations. 

RCB vs MI: Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Instagram drama




The drama started soon after MI was officially eliminated from the playoff race on May 10 in Raipur due to a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Hardik’s Instagram profile apparently displayed 150 accounts being followed for a short while following the game; the Mumbai Indians were not included in that list. However, supporters soon saw that the number was returned to 151, with MI once more showing up among the accounts that Pandya was following. Online rumours were sparked by that brief social media activity. 

FACT CHECK: Did Hardik Pandya unfollow Mumbai Indians?



It appeared that Hardik Pandya did indeed unfollow the Mumbai Indians on Instagram. Multiple users took to social media platforms to share screenshots that showed Hardik unfollowing the five-time champions on Instagram. However, it could be an accidental unfollow as the Indian star all-rounder followed his team on Instagram only minutes later. With the Mumbai Indians having a poor season, there have been multiple rumours of a possible rift in the MI camp. 

Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians have not made an official statement regarding the matter. As a result, rather than being a verified fallout between the player and the franchise, the entire episode is currently just conjecture on social media. Nevertheless, the event inevitably attracted a lot of attention online due to the background of Hardik’s leadership position and Mumbai’s difficulties over the previous two seasons.

IPL 2026: How has the Mumbai Indians performed in this season?

Mumbai Indians started the season with a win to kick off their season against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The five-time champions won their first game of the season for the first time in 14 years. However, the joy was short-lived as MI lost the next four games on the trot. Thanks to a special century from Tilak Varma, the Hardik Pandya-led unit defeated the Gujarat Titans. MI then went on to lose three games in a row, including two against arch-rivals, Chennai Super Kings. They won against Lucknow Super Giants to keep playoff hopes alive; however, a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their 11th game, MI has been officially eliminated from the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 10 After RCB vs MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

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IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

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IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI
IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI
IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI
IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

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