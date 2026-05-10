IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 10 After RCB vs MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL has 10 teams including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.It is the most competitive T20 league in the world. Each team is a mix of local young players and experienced foreign players.

RCB Beat MI In IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets in a thrilling final-ball finish at Raipur with a brilliant knock from Hardik Pandya who scored 73(46).Mumbai Indians posted 166/7 with Tilak Varma scoring 57 and Naman Dhir 47. The star of the game for RCB was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who tore through the MI top order with figures of 4/23.

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB vs MI

Similar to the Indian Premier League 2023, the tournament will have a league phase with 10 teams divided into 2 groups. Each team plays the teams in its own group twice and the teams in the other group once. It makes group vs group rivalries matter more and it unifies all the franchises. The top 4 teams after the league phase qualify for the play offs. 1 Qualifiers The top two sides play-off for a place in the final. Eliminator is for the teams finishing 3rd and 4th. No more home. The Eliminator winner plays the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of this match goes to the finals. Points determine ranking. If teams are level on points, net run-rate will separate them. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are now at the top with 14 points, which means the likes of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are officially out of Playoffs contention.

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 11 7 4 0 14 +1.103 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737 3 Gujarat Titans (GT) 11 7 4 0 14 +0.228 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 6 5 0 12 +0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) – (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

Points Table Updated After RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match