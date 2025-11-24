IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

The IPL 2026 mega auction is much-anticipated to be the scene of fierce bidding wars, most notably among the all-rounders who can bat, bowl and field impressively. Four players are noted as the possible biggest sellers, considering their recent achievements and the skill sets they possess.

The first one is Cameroonian player Cameron Green, who was praised for his powerful batting and good-speed bowling. The retired cricketer Aakash Chopra has foreseen that Green may be the best one due to his match-winning abilities and his stability in performing at the highest level of T20S. His adaptability makes him a priceless possession for any team.

After that, coming is André Russell, who is acknowledged for his power hitting, quick bowling and great fielding skills. The Kolkata Knight Riders have set Russell free after ten years; still, he is the most wanted all-rounder and will probably cause bidding wars among the teams that need a big hitter and an additional bowler.

Thirdly, there is Englishman Liam Livingstone, who, lately, attracted attention with his destructive batting and helpful off-spin in recent IPL seasons. Although his performance was not very successful in the 2025 season, franchises perceive him as the one who can help the middle-order in terms of fewer runs needed and providing a variety of bowlers.

Last but not least, Indian Venkatesh Iyer, who is a left-handed batsman and medium pacer. He can affect the match, but he was unexpectedly let go by the Kolkata Knight Riders. With several teams looking for all-rounder depth, he may get a huge bid in the 2026 auction.

These four all-rounders are destined to be the main characters of IPL 2026’s marquee buys since the franchises are already ready to invest significantly to recruit multi-dimensional match-winners for their clubs.