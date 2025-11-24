LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

The IPL 2026 mega auction is expected to see intense bidding for four star all-rounders, Cameron Green, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, and Venkatesh Iyer, who appreciate their match-winning versatility.

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 24, 2025 13:07:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

The IPL 2026 mega auction is much-anticipated to be the scene of fierce bidding wars, most notably among the all-rounders who can bat, bowl and field impressively. Four players are noted as the possible biggest sellers, considering their recent achievements and the skill sets they possess.

 

The first one is Cameroonian player Cameron Green, who was praised for his powerful batting and good-speed bowling. The retired cricketer Aakash Chopra has foreseen that Green may be the best one due to his match-winning abilities and his stability in performing at the highest level of T20S. His adaptability makes him a priceless possession for any team.

 

After that, coming is André Russell, who is acknowledged for his power hitting, quick bowling and great fielding skills. The Kolkata Knight Riders have set Russell free after ten years; still, he is the most wanted all-rounder and will probably cause bidding wars among the teams that need a big hitter and an additional bowler.

 

Thirdly, there is Englishman Liam Livingstone, who, lately, attracted attention with his destructive batting and helpful off-spin in recent IPL seasons. Although his performance was not very successful in the 2025 season, franchises perceive him as the one who can help the middle-order in terms of fewer runs needed and providing a variety of bowlers.

 

Last but not least, Indian Venkatesh Iyer, who is a left-handed batsman and medium pacer. He can affect the match, but he was unexpectedly let go by the Kolkata Knight Riders. With several teams looking for all-rounder depth, he may get a huge bid in the 2026 auction.

 

These four all-rounders are destined to be the main characters of IPL 2026’s marquee buys since the franchises are already ready to invest significantly to recruit multi-dimensional match-winners for their clubs.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: all-rounders IPL 2026Andre Russell IPLCameron Green IPLIPL 2026 AuctionIPL 2026 Mega AuctionIPL bidding warsLiam Livingstone IPLmost expensive all-roundersVenkatesh Iyer IPL

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Punjab Kings’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding? Netizens Speculate After She Removes All Her Wedding Pics From Instagram

IND vs SA ODI: When Will KL Rahul Led India Face South Africa? Check Dates

WATCH: 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Bicycle Kick To Stun Fans In Saudi League

‘Blood Pressure Slightly Elevated’: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed, Hospital Shares Father’s Health Update

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Tamil Nadu Bus Collision: Six Dead, 28 Injured In Head-On Private Bus Accident In Tenkasi

India’s New Chief Justice Surya Kant: A Look At His Legal Journey And Transformative Key Verdicts

Infosys Share Buyback 2025: ₹18,000 Crore Opportunity And Tax Implications Explained

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is Part Of China’: Indian-Origin Woman Harassed, Confined For 18 Hours At Shanghai Airport

Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure US Visa

Met Gala 2026 Funding Sparks Outrage: Why Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Are Facing Backlash

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed On Day One, Listing Set For November 28- Here Are The Key Details

Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars
IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars
IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars
IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

QUICK LINKS