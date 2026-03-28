Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence On Fitness: DC Pacer Hits Back At India Media, Says ‘They Claim To Know My Body Better Than Me…’

IPL 2026: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc broke his silence on the ongoing discussions around his availability by firing a fresh salvo at ‘certain individuals’ for spreading misinformation about his fitness. Notably, Starc called out reports circulating in India media around his fitness as misinformation. The Delhi Capitals pacer made it clear that he is indeed nursing an injury around his shoulder and elbow, which has ruled him out of a few games, saying that he learned about it only recently.

In a heavily-worded story on Instagram, the 36-year-old took no prisoners as he bashed ‘certain individuals’ and accused them of misinformed opinions.

“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I’m currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow, of which I didn’t know the extent of during the Australian summer. These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me.”

Apologies to DC and its fans: Starc

Starc expressed regret for missing out on the early part of the season and apologised to the team’s management and its fans.

“With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap,” Starc wrote.

Who was criticising Mitchell Starc?

Multiple fans on social media guessed that Starc’s accusation is mainly directed towards cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra. In his YouTube video, Chopra had questioned Starc’s workload since he has been away from cricket since the Ashes 2026, which ended in January.

“If Mitchell Starc is also not going to come at the start, what is Cricket Australia doing? … even though he is absolutely fit. He has already said goodbye to T20Is. So, what has he done in the last two months or so?” Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube Channel.

Why Delhi Capitals, Cricket Australia, fueled the confusion

The management of the Delhi Capitals had not verified the specifics of Starc’s injury during recent press conferences, merely stating that Cricket Australia (CA) has not yet issued him the No-objection Certificate (NoC). At the same time, CA’s cricket.com.au site indicated that the cricket board was preventing Starc from participating in the initial matches of the IPL 2026 season because of the busy international calendar for 2026-2027.