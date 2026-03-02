IPL 2026: ‘Nets Session or Dance Practice?’ MS Dhoni’s Hilarious CSK Training Camp Moves Leave Fans in Splits | WATCH

MS Dhoni is gearing up for yet another India Premier League season. The Chennai Super Kings officially kick-started its pre-season camp ahead of the 2026 edition on Sunday. The team is training at the team’s High Performance Centre in Navalur under assistant coaches S. Sriram and Rajeev Kumar.

A video from the practice sessions has gone viral where Dhoni is seen sweating it out in the nets. The video captures a hilarious moment where the former India skipper is seen dancing after leaving a ball.

CSK have lifted the cup five times under Dhoni’s captaincy. Earlier, he had handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before the 2022 IPL season but a forgettable run under the left-handed all-rounder forced the franchise to move back to Dhoni. A statement issued by CSK read, “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish the captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”

MS DHONI’S GLIMPSES FROM YESTERDAY’S PRACTICE SESSION. Mahi’s dance moves at 0:08 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/cvYh8ufgwN — ` (@WorshipDhoni) March 2, 2026

The wicket-keeper batter then handed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season. CSK haven’t won the trophy under Gaikwad.

Sanju Samson in CSK

The franchise also got Sanju Samson in the squad. “We are only here for a short period of time. Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family.. And when its time.. I AM moving On..Shall always be grateful for everything,” Samson wrote.

“We were looking at the fact that at some point, MS will move on. Sanju is an international quality player, and he fills that role very well,” CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had said after the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi.

“Sometimes you can hang on to theories and philosophies because of past success, but we identified that we need to shift,” he added.

The IPL 2026 season is scheduled to begin on March 28 and will run till May 31.

