Home > Sports > WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Turning Point vs West Indies, Hails Shivam Dube's Match-Changing Cameo in Kolkata

Jasprit Bumrah credited Shivam Dube’s late cameo as the shift in momentum during India’s virtual quarter-final against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian spearhead also showered praise for Sanju Samson, whose knock steered the chase and powered the hosts into the semi-finals.

Jasprit Bumrah showered praises on Shivam Dube's match-winning cameo against the West Indies. Image Credit: X/@BCCI and Instagram/@dubeshivam
Jasprit Bumrah showered praises on Shivam Dube's match-winning cameo against the West Indies. Image Credit: X/@BCCI and Instagram/@dubeshivam

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 2, 2026 11:18:20 IST

Jasprit Bumrah was all praises for Shivam Dube after his crucial knock against the West Indies sealed the chase for India in the virtual quarter-final clash. While it was a chase perfectly steered by Sanju Samson, Dube came to the crease with the defending champions facing a tricky situation.

Dube seals the deal for India

India needed 17 runs off 10 deliveries when Dube came to the crease. Hardik Pandya, one of India’s most experienced played had gone back to the pavilion, making the chase trickier for the hosts. But the left-handed batter managed to keep a cool head and struck a couple of fours in the first three balls he faced. He flicked a low full-toss to mid-wicket on the first ball. The next ball, he opened the bat face to a yorker and timed it perfectly, but found the fielder at backward point. On the third ball, Dube repeated the same shot from the previous delivery. This time around, he found the gap and reduced the equation to nine runs required of seven balls. 

Bumrah hails Dube’s cameo as the turning point against the West Indies




Jasprit Bumrah, while speaking to the ICC presenter and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, talked about how the fours hit by Dube helped in relieving the pressure being felt not only by the two batters in the middle but also by the whole team. 

Bumrah also went on to speak about Sanju Samson, who was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 97 runs. 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:18 AM IST
QUICK LINKS