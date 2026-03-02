LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Doffs Cap, Bows to Sanju Samson After His Match-Winning 97* Powers India Into T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinals

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Doffs Cap, Bows to Sanju Samson After His Match-Winning 97* Powers India Into T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinals

Sanju Samson played the innings of his life on Sunday night as he guided India into the semifinals of the 2026 T20 World Cup after scoring an unbeaten 97 against West Indies in Kolkata.

Sanju Samson remained not out at 97. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Sanju Samson remained not out at 97. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 2, 2026 10:51:57 IST

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Doffs Cap, Bows to Sanju Samson After His Match-Winning 97* Powers India Into T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinals

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson single-handedly took the team into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 after his match winning and unbeaten knock of 97 against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, skipper Suryakumar Yadav is seen doffing his cap in appreciation for Samson’s performance. 

The home side was handed a target of 196 at the Eden Gardens after West Indies batters thoroughly took on the Indian bowlers. Opener Roston Chase showed early dominance with a brisk knock of 40 off 25 while Shimron Hetmyer struck 27 off 12. 

But it was in the final phase of the innings when Rovman Powell and Jason Holder pushed the paddle took the team to 195/4 in 20 overs. Powell contributed with a quick-fire 34 off 19 while Holder hit 37* off 22. 

In reply, India were left in a spot of bother getting reduced to 99/3 but Samson held the fort from one end and kept the scoreboard ticking. The right-handed batter got a good support from Tilak Varma who made a valuable contribution of 27 off 15. India needed 7 off the last over and Samson didn’t waste any as he hit a maximum and a four to seal the win and a place for India in the semis. 

“It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And very grateful, very thankful. And I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it? can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today,” Samson said after the match. 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 10:46 AM IST
QUICK LINKS