IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Three Straight Semi-Final Meetings – What India vs England Head-to-Head Looks Like

India and England will be meeting each other in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams, interestingly, have met in the semi-finals in the past two editions of the tournament as well. Both games have been won by either team.

In 2022, England registered a win and went on to win the tournament; meanwhile, in 2024, Rohit Sharma’s India came out on top and went on to defeat South Africa in the final in Barbados. But what is the head-to-head record between the two sides at the multi-nation tournament?

India vs England Head-to-Head Record in the T20 World Cup

India and England have faced each other in the T20 World Cup on five occasions. The contests have been highly entertaining, but none more than the first meeting between the two teams.

It was in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 that India and England played each other in the shortest format for the first time. The match was etched in history as Yuvraj Singh became the first player to hit six sixes in a T20I over. The Indian batter had an altercation with Andrew Flintoff, following which he blasted Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

India vs England Head-to-Head Record

Head-To-Head India England Wins 3 2 Losses 2 3

In five meetings, England has only twice managed to defeat India in the T20 World Cup.

What is their record in semi-finals?

The India vs England semi-final clash has taken place twice in the last two editions. Moreover, the winner of the clash has gone on to win the tournament. The previous instances speak volumes about the importance of the encounter. Here is a look at their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Head-To-Head India England Wins 1 1 Losses 1 1

The head-to-head record is neck-to-neck when it comes to T20 World Cup knockouts between the two sides. With the winner having won the tournament in the previous two editions, it will be a crucial encounter when these teams clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

