LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

Get the complete T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final schedule following the Super 8 stage. Find out dates, venues, and match timings for the blockbuster clashes: South Africa vs New Zealand and India vs England. Everything you need to know about the road to the final in Ahmedabad.

T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Schedule. Photo- X
T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Schedule. Photo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 2, 2026 00:43:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 reached a fever pitch on Sunday, Match 1 as India dramatically secured the final spot in the knockouts. Following the Men in Blue’s hard-fought victory over the West Indies at Eden Gardens, the lineup for the semi-finals is officially set. The tournament now moves into the business end, with four teams—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and India—vying for the ultimate prize in world cricket.

The Semi-Final Lineup

The qualification process concluded with South Africa topping Group 1 and England emerging as the leaders of Group 2. As per the tournament rules, the winner of Group 1 faces the runner-up of Group 2, and vice versa. This setup has resulted in two blockbuster clashes:

Dates, Venues, and Timings

The first semi-final will take place on Wednesday, March 4, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa, who have remained undefeated throughout the Super 8s, will face a resilient New Zealand side that edged out Pakistan on Net Run Rate.

The second semi-final is a repeat of the 2022 showdown, as India take on England on Thursday, March 5. This high-voltage encounter will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a venue where India famously lifted the ODI World Cup in 2011. Both matches are scheduled for a 7:00 PM IST start, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM.

Match Teams Date Venue Time (IST)
Semi-Final 1 South Africa vs New Zealand March 4 Kolkata 7:00 PM
Semi-Final 2 England vs India March 5 Mumbai 7:00 PM

The winners of these two matches will advance to the Grand Final, which is slated for Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 12:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: india vs englandSouth Africa vs New Zealandt20 world cup 2026T20 World Cup 2026 semi final

RELATED News

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: “Most Matured Innings” — Fans Applaud Sanju Samson For His Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies

IND vs WI: ‘Na Batting, Na Fielding’ — Abhishek Sharma Trolled by Fans After Poor Show vs West Indies in Kolkata Clash

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

‘Rise Against The Army, They Are Your Enemy’: Pakistan’s Geo News Hacked As Anti-Military Messages Air Amid Escalating Border War With Afghanistan

What’s Going To Happen In The Stock Market On Monday? US–Israel–Iran War, Oil & Gold Up, Shares Down — Missiles In the Sky, Expected Meltdown For Dalal Street

Austin Bar Mass Shooting: Did Iran Strikes Influence The Motive Of Alleged Gunman Ndiaga Diagne? FBI Says It May Be ‘An Act of Terrorism’

Global Oil Supply At Risk: How Iran’s Strikes And Strait Of Hormuz Closure Could Drive Prices Higher, Explained

How Is The UAE Rolling Out Aid For Stranded Tourists As Explosions Rattle Dubai, Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Strikes On Iran?

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

US Confirms Three Troops Dead, Five Seriously Hurt As Iran Fires Drones And Missiles; ‘Major Combat Operations Continue,’ Says Central Command

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know
T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know
T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know
T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS