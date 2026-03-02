T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 reached a fever pitch on Sunday, Match 1 as India dramatically secured the final spot in the knockouts. Following the Men in Blue’s hard-fought victory over the West Indies at Eden Gardens, the lineup for the semi-finals is officially set. The tournament now moves into the business end, with four teams—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and India—vying for the ultimate prize in world cricket.

The Semi-Final Lineup

The qualification process concluded with South Africa topping Group 1 and England emerging as the leaders of Group 2. As per the tournament rules, the winner of Group 1 faces the runner-up of Group 2, and vice versa. This setup has resulted in two blockbuster clashes:

Dates, Venues, and Timings

The first semi-final will take place on Wednesday, March 4, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa, who have remained undefeated throughout the Super 8s, will face a resilient New Zealand side that edged out Pakistan on Net Run Rate.

The second semi-final is a repeat of the 2022 showdown, as India take on England on Thursday, March 5. This high-voltage encounter will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a venue where India famously lifted the ODI World Cup in 2011. Both matches are scheduled for a 7:00 PM IST start, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM.

Match Teams Date Venue Time (IST) Semi-Final 1 South Africa vs New Zealand March 4 Kolkata 7:00 PM Semi-Final 2 England vs India March 5 Mumbai 7:00 PM

The winners of these two matches will advance to the Grand Final, which is slated for Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.