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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time

IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to host SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026 opener on March 28, Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Check the details regarding the IPL 2026 opening ceremony here

IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time | X
IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time | X

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Last updated: March 28, 2026 16:14:23 IST

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IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick off the Indian Premier League 2026 season with a battle against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rematch of the 2016 final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 28. However, this time, things will feel different. For the first time in several years, there will be no opening ceremony ahead of the season opener.

The BCCI has cancelled the ceremony in honour of the 11 fans who lost their lives in the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025. What should have been one of the most beautiful nights in RCB’s history turned into horror. Just a day earlier, the Virat Kohli starring side had lifted their maiden IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs.

But during the victory parade the following day, poor crowd management led to overcrowding, which tragically resulted in a stampede outside the stadium.

Following the incident, the Karnataka government banned major matches at the venue for nearly 10 months. Now, with new safety and travel measures in place, RCB are allowed to return to their home ground for the 2026 season. However, as a mark of respect, 11 seats in the stadium will remain empty, and players will wear black armbands to honour the lives lost.

When is the IPL 2026 opening ceremony?

There will be no opening ceremony this year, as it has been cancelled in memory of the victims of the June 4 tragedy.

Where to watch IPL 2026 opening ceremony?

While there is no opening ceremony, the match and pre-match coverage will be streamed live on JioHotstar (app and website) with free streaming in multiple languages. Television broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

When was the last time an IPL opening ceremony was cancelled?

Before this, the ceremony was fully cancelled in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack, as a mark of respect for the fallen soldiers. However, in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic the IPL openeing ceremony was not held. 

When is the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opening Match? 

The IPL 2026 opening match between RCB and SRH will take place on March 28, Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy at 7:30 PM IST. 

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IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time

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IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time
IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time
IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time
IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch RCB vs SRH Season Opener, And What’s Different This Time

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