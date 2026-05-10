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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match— WATCH

IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match— WATCH

A viral video of Kolkata Knight Riders star Varun Chakaravarthy in a protective leg brace has sent shockwaves through the KKR fanbase. Following visible discomfort during the match against Delhi Capitals, find out the latest on the mystery spinner's injury status and how it could derail KKR’s playoff ambitions ahead of their clash with RCB.

IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match- WATCH. Photo X Screengrab
IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match- WATCH. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 23:26 IST

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IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match— WATCH

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp is on the edge of anxiety after a viral video surfaced showing ace spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in a worrying physical state. The “mystery spinner”, who has been an integral part of KKR’s revival in IPL 2026, was seen walking with a leg brace and cane on his left leg at the team hotel in Delhi.

How Did Varun Chakaravarthy Injure Himself?

The alarm bells first sounded in KKR’s recent match against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chakaravarthy bowled a disciplined spell of 0/28 but was clearly struggling through his 4-over quota. The 34-year-old was seen limping between deliveries and eventually sought medical attention near the boundary ropes.

When his time was up he immediately went back to the dugout and did not reappear, leaving fans and team management worried about his fitness. The latest setback comes after an earlier foot injury in May and reports of him playing through wrist fractures earlier in the season.

A Massive Blow to KKR’s Playoff Push

Varun Chakaravarthy has been a key cog in the late-season surge of the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. “His absence would leave a huge hole in the spin department with 10 wickets in eight matches including match-winning spells against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.” KKR, sitting in the middle of the table, cannot afford to lose their main wicket-taker ahead of their “must-win” clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 13 in Raipur.

Rachin Ravindra: The Potential Replacement For Varun Chakaravarthy?

Chakaravarthy’s availability for the RCB match looks highly unlikely and social media is abuzz with tactical suggestions. Rachin Ravindra has been earmarked by many fans for selection to provide spin depth and bolster the batting. Ravindra is a different proposition as a left-arm orthodox spinner but his all-round capabilities might just be what KKR need to give them the balance in a pressure game.

The KKR medical staff are due to give an official update in the next 24 hours. But seeing their star man on crutches, suggests the road to recovery could be longer than just a few days – potentially ending his IPL 2026 campaign early.

What Is KKR’s Position In IPL 2026? 

After winning back-to-back four matches on the trot, KKR are now at 7th position and are very much in contention for the playoffs. But the potential season-ending injury for Varun could hamper the team’s balance big-time. 

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IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match— WATCH
IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match— WATCH
IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match— WATCH
IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match— WATCH

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