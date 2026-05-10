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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Who Smashed Joint-Fastest 13-Ball Fifty vs LSG at Chepauk in IPL Today Match

IPL 2026: Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Who Smashed Joint-Fastest 13-Ball Fifty vs LSG at Chepauk in IPL Today Match

CSK vs LSG: Meet Urvil Patel, the Chennai Super Kings batter who joined Yashasvi Jaiswal in scoring the joint-fastest 13-ball fifty in IPL history during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 on Sunday. Here’s everything about his family, early life, domestic career, and explosive knock at Chepauk.

Who is Urvil Patel? Chennai Super Kings Young Star Who Scored A 13-Ball Fifty Against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk (Image Source: X)
Who is Urvil Patel? Chennai Super Kings Young Star Who Scored A 13-Ball Fifty Against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-10 18:44 IST

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IPL 2026: Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Who Smashed Joint-Fastest 13-Ball Fifty vs LSG at Chepauk in IPL Today Match

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the beloved “Chepauk,” has seen many great batting displays. On Sunday, May 10, 2026, a different kind of moment unfolded during the day game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). But Urvil Patel, a right-handed batter, came in at number three and shifted the momentum, facing a total of 203; he scored 50 off just 13 deliveries, matching the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history – and took apart LSG’s powerplay bowlers with fierce hitting.

Urvil Patel Profile: All You Need to Know

Player Name Urvil Mukesh Patel
IPL Team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (signed 2025)
Role Wicketkeeper-Batter / Aggressive Batter
Innings (13-Ball 50) 50* off 13 balls (7×6, 1×4)
Match CSK vs LSG, Match 53, IPL 2026
Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
State Team Gujarat
Record Matched Joint-fastest IPL fifty (13 balls)

Who is Urvil Patel? 

Urvil Mukesh Patel is an Indian cricketer who bats right-handed and can also keep wickets. He hits hard and doesn’t back down, playing clean shots with great power, mostly in the shorter formats. First joined CSK’s IPL 2025 squad to cover for an injury to Vansh Bedi. Also, he started showing what he could do. By 2026, he’d become a vital part of the top or middle order, delivering strong performances against LSG. His energy on the field made him stand out during vital moments.

Which State Does Urvil Play Domestic Cricket For?

For home cricket, Urvil Patel represents Gujarat, a side that has a legacy of grooming fine all-rounders and hard-hitting players. Urvil’s initial appearance for Baroda in all three formats came in the first half of 2018 before he moved to the Gujarat side before the start of the 2018-19 season. Since then, he has cemented his place, and among other achievements, he is known for holding several domestic T20 game records, including the second fastest T20 hundred by an Indian – scoring a century in just 28 balls – that took place in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

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Urvil Patel 13-Ball Fifty vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chasing a target of 203 is never easy, but Urvil Patel made it look like a casual training session. He walked in at the end of the second over, after the loss of Sanju Samson, and targeted the LSG bowlers, particularly the pace of Avesh Khan and the off-spinner Digvesh Singh. The sequence of his fifty was a masterclass in clean hitting: 6, 6, Wd, 6, 6, 6, 4, 6, 6. He hammered 7 sixes and 1 four, reaching 50 in just 13 balls. He focused his attack on deep mid-wicket, single-handedly propelling CSK to 97/1 in just 6.3 overs and all but sealing the match in the powerplay itself. The LSG captain, Rishabh Pant, and the entire bowling unit were visibly shell-shocked by the onslaught. His innings ended with 65 runs in just 23 balls. 

Also Read: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours

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Tags: Avesh Khanchennai super kingsChepaukDigvesh Singhfastest IPL fifty recordfastest t20 fiftyGujarat cricket teamIPL 2026Lucknow Super GiantsMA Chidambaram Stadiumpower-hittingUrvil Mukesh PatelUrvil Patel 13 ball fiftyUrvil Patel ageUrvil Patel CSK playerUrvil Patel state teamUrvil Patel vs LSG IPL 2026who is Urvil Patel cricket

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IPL 2026: Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Who Smashed Joint-Fastest 13-Ball Fifty vs LSG at Chepauk in IPL Today Match
IPL 2026: Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Who Smashed Joint-Fastest 13-Ball Fifty vs LSG at Chepauk in IPL Today Match
IPL 2026: Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Who Smashed Joint-Fastest 13-Ball Fifty vs LSG at Chepauk in IPL Today Match
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