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Home > Sports News > Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours

Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours

Sanju Samson has finally addressed the growing speculation regarding the Chennai Super Kings captaincy. In a candid session on the Super Kings Podcast, the star batter explained why he didn’t demand the leadership role following his high-profile trade, emphasising his commitment to proving his worth under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy.

Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours (Image Source: X)
Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 13:55 IST

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Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours

Sanju Samson’s integration in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the prime talking points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Fans have been speculating ever since his blockbuster Rs 18 crore trade from the Rajasthan Royals, whether the star would eventually take the leadership role from Ruturaj Gaikwad. On the most recent episode of the “Super Kings Podcast, ” Samson responded to questions about his leadership role, while also illustrating his humility and sense of professional ethics, which has social media buzzing as a result.

What Did Sanju Samson Say About Replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain?

Samson said he did not consider demanding the leadership role as he was a new player in the team, aged and having no experience as a captain, and his answer was a way of giving a great deal of respect to the franchise’s culture. He said that when you are given a “new house”, respect should be gained using performance and not through signing contracts. 

“In fact, when you get to a new house, you want to show them what you are capable of doing, ” said Samson. This “putting-performance-before-everything” way of thinking has touched the fans of CSK very much, since they consider him as the ideal spiritual heir of the selfless leadership style once demonstrated by MS Dhoni.

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Why Did Sanju Samson Choose Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026? 

One of the highlights in the podcast was when Samson talked about the “Malayali Trust.” He reasoned that this huge fan base from Kerala accompanied him as he moved to Chennai on his moment of time. Still, it was not just a short-term ego thing but a long-term vision and mutual respect that were the foundation of his relocation to Chennai.

He drew people’s attention who thought living in Rajasthan was just another phase for him. For him, CSK was a totally new experience that brought a clean slate. “First of all, stay true to yourself, do your best, and then go on with things.” It was a great way of putting to rest the tension spreaders between him and the current captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, ” he stated.

Sanju Samson vs MS Dhoni Popularity: Can the CSK Star Win Over Chennai Fans? 

There is no avoiding the comparison, but it is also a bit scary one: who else, except MS Dhoni, has had such a god-like influence on Chennai? Dhoni is, for sure, the heart of the team, but Sanju Samson is slowly making a name for himself.

Besides the “Malayali connection”, which is a huge segment of the population in Chennai, his simple and smooth shot-making has already led to the “Sanju-Sanju” cheers at Chepauk. Even so, winning over the crowd is not about being the new Dhoni, but it is about celebrating the great work done by Dhoni.

Samson’s modest “no-demand” arrival in the squad has deeply affected the local supporters, who revere loyalty and hard work most. If Samson keeps stabilising the middle-order and being the leading example with his characteristic “silent intensity, ” then he may very well be a star in Chennai; not only that, but he could also become its next adopted son.

Also Read – CSK vs LSG Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match At Chepauk? — Check Predicted Playing XIs

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Tags: Captaincy transitionchennai super kingsCSK next captainIPL 2026ms dhoniRajasthan Royals tradeRuturaj Gaikwadsanju samsonSanju Samson CSK CaptaincyStephen FlemingSuper Kings Podcast

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Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours
Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours
Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours
Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK Captain? Chennai Super Kings Batter Breaks Silence on Captaincy Rumours

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