CSK vs LSG Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match At Chepauk? — Check Predicted Playing XIs

CSK vs LSG Injury News: The cloud around MS Dhoni’s availability in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has kept fans engaged. The question of whether he will play today or not pops up before each Chennai Super Kings game. The five-time champions will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk, and fans are wondering if they will see their ‘Thala’ back in action for the first time this season in today’s game. CSK, who have lost only two of their last seven games, are trying to make a push for the playoffs. Amidst all this, the wait for MS Dhoni’s return from injury continues for the Super Kings. Will MS Dhoni play today in CSK vs LSG? Let’s find out.

CSK vs LSG: Will MS Dhoni play today IPL 2026 match?

Will MS Dhoni play today? Social media is still dominated by this query, as Chennai Super Kings supporters can’t wait to watch their idol perform. A calf injury has prevented Dhoni from playing this season, and the subject came up once more before CSK hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While MS Dhoni has been practicing with the Super Kings team, he has not played a single game so far in the season. The cloud of uncertainty over his availability for today’s IPL 2026 clash against LSG after a training session was cancelled.

CSK vs LSG: Latest update on MS Dhoni injury

A small setback during warm-up practices prolonged his recuperation period, contrary to the team management’s initial expectation of a brief two-week absence. According to recent evaluations, Dhoni is increasing his intensity, has passed fitness tests, and has resumed prolonged net sessions with both bat and ball. But CSK is being careful, making sure they are fully prepared before making a return. Although no formal timeframe has been established, reports indicate he might be eligible for the second half of the league stage, possibly as early as the upcoming home games at Chepauk.

CSK vs LSG Injury News: Will Josh Inglis and Mohsin Khan play today IPL 2026 match?

Josh Inglis and Mohsin Khan were missing from Lucknow Super Giants’ previous game, where they finally bounced back to winning ways. In the previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captain Rishabh Pant talked about how the two players missed out due to small injuries. Having bounced back to winning ways after losing six games on the trot, LSG would have a tough decision to make to change their winning combination or continue to sit the two players out. Given that it was pretty small injuries that kept Inglis and Mohsin on the sidelines, both players could be expected to be available for today’s game against CSK.

IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs

LSG Predicted Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram/Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Mohsin Khan; Impact Player: Himmat Singh

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh; Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC