LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
tamil nadu kc venugopal agni aap Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump tamil nadu kc venugopal agni aap Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump tamil nadu kc venugopal agni aap Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump tamil nadu kc venugopal agni aap Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
tamil nadu kc venugopal agni aap Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump tamil nadu kc venugopal agni aap Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump tamil nadu kc venugopal agni aap Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump tamil nadu kc venugopal agni aap Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Check the updated IPL 2026 points table after the Gujarat Titans' massive win over the Rajasthan Royals. See where SRH, MI, RCB, and CSK stand in the playoff race.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 23:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table got a major update after the thrilling Match 52 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Saturday, May 9 2026, was a red-letter day for the Gujarat Titans (GT), who announced their arrival with an emphatic 77-run demolition of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Shubman Gill’s (84) elegant batting and Rashid Khan’s four-wicket spell have propelled the Titans to second place, putting them right behind the table leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, for the Royals, the loss at their home ground is not only a big setback to their Net Run Rate (NRR) but also their hopes for a top-two finish.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings (May 9, 2026)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 0 +0.737 14
2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 11 7 4 0 +0.228 14
3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 1 +0.571 13
4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 10 6 4 0 +1.234 12
5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 +0.082 12
6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 5 5 0 +0.151 10
7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9
8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 4 7 0 -1.154 8
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 3 7 0 -0.649 6
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 10 3 7 0 -0.934 6

Gujarat Titans Climb To Second After Demolishing Rajasthan Royals

The Titans have truly confirmed their playoff aspirations by clinching their fourth straight win. When asked to defend a daunting total of 229/4, GT’s bowling department, spearheaded by Rashid Khan’s 4/33, dismantled the Royals’ top order and bowled them out for 152. This 77-run triumph has A lot of fuelled GT’s NRR, placing them in front of Punjab Kings and RCB. With a tally of 14 points in 11 matches, Shubman Gill’s squad has basically secured their entrance to the playoffs with just one more win.

Rajasthan Royals’ Playoff Hopes Dented At Home

Tonight, the “unhappy ground” for the Royals in Jaipur. Even with a brave 36 off 16 balls by the young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a late lift from Dhruv Jurel (24), RR never appeared to be in a position to chase the target. The absence of Riyan Parag (hamstring injury) was definitely a big factor in the middle order. The Royals have dropped to the 5th position now, and with an NRR that has gone down to +0.082, they are in a “must-win” scenario for their three remaining league matches if they want to stay ahead of CSK and RCB.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read – IPL 2026: Who Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Girlfriend? Truth Behind Viral Dating Rumours Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskDelhi Capitalsgujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL Points Table May 9 2026KKRLSGMatch 52Mumbai Indianspunjab kingsrajasthan royalsrcbSunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: Complete List And Details of All 16 Stadiums Across Canada, Mexico And USA

RR vs GT: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Be Dropped From Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match After Receiving Notices From NADA?

IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash

IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal to Face A 2-Year Cricket Ban? Rajasthan Royals Opener Under NADA Scanner Ahead Of IPL Playoffs

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch FCG vs MBSG Live Match?

LATEST NEWS

Strait Of Hormuz Sees Zero Ship Traffic Over Past 24 Hours, Says Report

Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok

VCK-DMK Split Happening? Thol. Thirumavalavan Clarifies Stance After Backing CM-Designate TVK Chief Vijay

Who Is Subrata Gupta? Former Election Commission SIR Observer Appointed Adviser To West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

TVK Chief Vijay Gets Nod To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu After Fourth Meeting With Governor; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

Is UAE Deporting Pakistani Workers Over Islamabad’s Role In US-Iran Peace Talks? Pakistan Breaks Silence

Delhi High Alert: Bomb Threat To BJP HQ Triggers Massive Security Measures After Intelligence Warns Of Possible Terror Attack

Who Is Michaela Rylaarsdam? OnlyFans Creator Who Suffocated Client To Death On Camera Pleads Guilty

KC Venugopal vs VD Satheesan: Congress Faces Internal Fight Over Kerala Chief Minister Post- Will It Split Party?

Best Hard Drive Recovery Software for Corrupted Disks

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

QUICK LINKS