IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 9 After RR vs GT — KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table got a major update after the thrilling Match 52 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Saturday, May 9 2026, was a red-letter day for the Gujarat Titans (GT), who announced their arrival with an emphatic 77-run demolition of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Shubman Gill’s (84) elegant batting and Rashid Khan’s four-wicket spell have propelled the Titans to second place, putting them right behind the table leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, for the Royals, the loss at their home ground is not only a big setback to their Net Run Rate (NRR) but also their hopes for a top-two finish.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings (May 9, 2026)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 0 +0.737 14 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 11 7 4 0 +0.228 14 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 1 +0.571 13 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 10 6 4 0 +1.234 12 5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 +0.082 12 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 5 5 0 +0.151 10 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9 8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 4 7 0 -1.154 8 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 3 7 0 -0.649 6 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 10 3 7 0 -0.934 6

Gujarat Titans Climb To Second After Demolishing Rajasthan Royals

The Titans have truly confirmed their playoff aspirations by clinching their fourth straight win. When asked to defend a daunting total of 229/4, GT’s bowling department, spearheaded by Rashid Khan’s 4/33, dismantled the Royals’ top order and bowled them out for 152. This 77-run triumph has A lot of fuelled GT’s NRR, placing them in front of Punjab Kings and RCB. With a tally of 14 points in 11 matches, Shubman Gill’s squad has basically secured their entrance to the playoffs with just one more win.

Rajasthan Royals’ Playoff Hopes Dented At Home

Tonight, the “unhappy ground” for the Royals in Jaipur. Even with a brave 36 off 16 balls by the young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a late lift from Dhruv Jurel (24), RR never appeared to be in a position to chase the target. The absence of Riyan Parag (hamstring injury) was definitely a big factor in the middle order. The Royals have dropped to the 5th position now, and with an NRR that has gone down to +0.082, they are in a “must-win” scenario for their three remaining league matches if they want to stay ahead of CSK and RCB.

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