IPL 2026: Who Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Girlfriend? Truth Behind Viral Dating Rumours Explained

The IPL 2026 season is marked by the rapid growth of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who has shattered records with his daring batting style. But as his fame increases, the intrigue about his private life also surges. Lately, social media is overwhelmed with viral posts and clips purportedly showing “Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s girlfriend.” From Instagram story tags to pictures with female fans, the internet is full of speculations about the young star’s relationship status. This article attempts to find out the reality of such rumours and also highlights the impressive stats he has achieved on the field.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: IPL 2026 Rising Star Profile

At the extremely young age of 15 years and 29 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has shed his image of simply being a “prodigy” and has established himself as a regular feature in the Rajasthan Royals’ top batting lineup. Coming from Bihar, the left-handed opener has made a record-breaking T20 1,000 run milestone at the youngest age, passing legendary players worldwide. His position in the Rajasthan Royals side is aggression-oriented, as he has taken on about a quarter of the total batting responsibility for RR this season, sometimes even scoring more than senior overseas players in the powerplay.

Does Vaibhav Suryavanshi Have a Girlfriend? What Reports Say

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is still single despite all the rumours on social media, which were spreading like wildfire. Vaibhav, the teen cricketer, is a minor by law since he is just 15 years old. So, the people say he is totally engrossed in working towards his twin objectives of not only dominating the IPL but also doing well in his academics. False rumours come from “fan-made” edits or normal interactions.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi IPL 2026 Stats: Runs, Strike Rate and Match Performance (H2)

Suryavanshi’s 2026 season has been nothing short of historic. He currently ranks as one of the top run-getters for RR, characterised by a strike rate that looks like a typo but is very much real.

Total Runs (2026): 404

Matches: 10

Strike Rate: 237.65

Highest Score: 103 (off 37 balls) vs SRH

Fastest Fifty: 15 balls (achieved three times this season)

Boundaries: 72 (Leading RR in boundary percentage)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi IPL Career: Previous Season Performance and Growth (H2)

Suryavanshi’s growth from a breakout debutant to a franchise cornerstone is evident when comparing his two seasons in the league. He debuted at age 14 and immediately proved he belonged on the big stage.

Season Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 100s/50s Team IPL 2025 7 252 36.00 206.56 1 / 1 Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026* 10 404 40.40 237.65 1 / 2 Rajasthan Royals

*Stats until May 9, 2026.

Truth Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi Girlfriend Rumours on Social Media

The rumours of a “secret relationship” started in June 2025 when Vaibhav posted a story on Instagram with a song by rapper Noizy, and he also tagged a girl with the handle “@aditeeeeeeeeee_.” Fan pages were quick to call her his girlfriend, but no one ever confirmed. In the same way, a recent connection with a girl named Vaishnavi Sharma went viral on YouTube, but these kinds of claims are mostly regarded as theories created by social media. The reality is that Vaibhav is a young sportsman struggling with a very heavy workload, and his main “commitment” at the moment is the Rajasthan Royals’ playoff run.

Also Read – RR vs GT: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Be Dropped From Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match After Receiving Notices From NADA?