RR vs GT: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Be Dropped From Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match After Receiving Notices From NADA?

RR vs GT: It is another day, and another player from the Rajasthan Royals finds himself in a controversy. This time around, it is Yashasvi Jaiswal who is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) reportedly sent a notice to Jaiswal and Shafali Verma. The left-handed opening batter has been alleged to have missed the notice and now finds himself in some trouble. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been updated on the situation, and both players have had a chance to defend themselves. For the two cricket players who are members of NADA’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP), the notices represent their first documented whereabouts failures.

RR vs GT: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be dropped from tonight’s IPL 2026 match?

There has been no confirmation as to whether Yashasvi Jaiswal would be playing in tonight’s game against the Gujarat Titans. There are reports that Jaiswal could get banned for a couple of years if this matter escalates further. However, if he is indeed dropped or has to miss this clash, it could be pretty awful for the Riyan Parag-led side. The left-handed batter holds the key for the Royals, having scored the second most runs for the team, only behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. As the Royals attempt to bounce back to winning ways, Jaiswal could play a huge role in how this clash pans out.

What notice did NADA send to Yashasvi Jaiswal?

According to the anti-doping laws, NADA’s notice is primarily based on a “Whereabouts Failure.” For no-advance-notice testing, athletes in NADA’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP), such as Jaiswal and Verma, are required to provide a specific location and a 60-minute time period every day. A Dope Control Officer (DCO) reportedly attempted to test Jaiswal on December 17, 2025, and Verma on November 7, 2025, but neither player was located. NADA has chosen to send the players an official letter requesting their final explanation within seven days after contacting them in February 2026 and receiving no answer.

IPL 2026: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be banned?

Anti-doping programs are jointly regulated by the NADA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Both allow an athlete to miss one test without being immediately suspended. The “filing failure,” or missed test, will still be noted. An athlete is only deemed to have violated anti-doping regulations if they have failed to report their whereabouts three times in a 12-month period. For a proven infraction, such as failing to provide whereabouts, a suspension of one to two years may be issued. According to reports, Jaiswal is one of the Indian players, but things have gotten out of control because he didn’t reply to NADA’s original correspondence. The Rajasthan Royals star is under a lot of administrative pressure, according to correspondence.

IPL 2026: How has Yashasvi Jaiswal fared for Rajasthan Royals?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 312 runs in 10 innings in IPL 2026. The left-handed batter has the second-most runs this season for the Rajasthan Royals. He has an average of 39 in the season while having struck at a rate of almost 160. Jaiswal has hit 50 boundaries this season, which includes 14 sixes. With RR being placed fourth on the IPL 2026 points table, it is now when the Royals can not afford Yashasvi Jaiswal missing any matches. Their opponent for the night could overtake RR if they win tonight’s clash at the Swai Mansingh Stadium.

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