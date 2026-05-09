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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash

IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash

With IPL 2026 viewership reportedly crashing by 26%, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka's brother Harsh Goenka has issued an SOS to the BCCI. Is the "Batting Exhibition" destroying the IPL's charm?

IPL 2026 Crisis: "Goenka" Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Crisis: "Goenka" Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 15:31 IST

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IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has encountered a big issue, which is totally unrelated to the points table but is very much related to the remote control. Really, it was so unexpected that on May 9 2026, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises and the elder brother of Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), reached out to the BCCI to rescue the league from dying. After revealing a staggering 26% decline in TV viewership during the first half of the 2026 season, Goenka declared that the league’s “batting exhibition” style is alienating fans. Since the IPL is the “Golden Goose” of Indian cricket, this drop in TRPs has caused a panic-like situation among franchises and broadcasters.

Why Has IPL 2026 Viewership Crashed By 26%? 

The 26% fall in viewership that has been mentioned is actually the biggest drop of the IPL in its 19-year history. Harsh Goenka thinks that is because very straightforward: the game has drifted away from its competitive balance. The time when 240-plus runs were the target and were chased down effortlessly is also the time when “the element of being unsure” in the IPL has disappeared. Gokena says people are getting “fed up” with continually watching bowlers being used as cannon fodder. Cricket is meant to be a duel of bat vs ball, but it is said that in IPL 2026, it has become just a sort of hitting boundaries only contest, so many people just switched off their TV sets looking for more competitive entertainment.

Is The Impact Player Rule Killing The Contest?

Goenka’s main focus in his appeal is the divisive Impact Player Rule. Meant as a way to add layers of strategy to the game, it has just enabled teams to throw the bat around as if they had unlimited power, since a batter who specialises in only one skill can be brought in at any moment. Basically, this has done away with the old-fashioned all-rounder role, and middle-order collapses are a thing of the past. Goenka, plus a handful of other detractors, think that by taking away the “risk” component in batting, the BCCI has stripped the “drama” out of the game. No fear of losing wickets means teams are hitting enormous scores, which, to the veteran cricket watchers, seem “manufactured” and are leading to the ongoing decline in viewership.

What Are The Fixes Proposed By Harsh Goenka To The BCCI?

Harsh Goenka didn’t just identify the problem; he also came up with a solution. In his popular letter to BCCI, he outlined a four-point scheme for the revival of the IPL. The most important step is bringing back the days of balanced pitches where bowlers, in particular spinners, have a role in the game. Besides, he urged an instant reconsideration of the Impact Player rule so that the “struggle” can be reintroduced into the matches. On top of that, he pointed out that it is time for the franchises to unfold their activities beyond the stadium and to reach deeper fan engagement levels, as the current “high-score boredom” is making the IPL brand feel remote and repetitive.

Also Read – IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal to Face A 2-Year Cricket Ban? Rajasthan Royals Opener Under NADA Scanner Ahead Of IPL Playoffs

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Tags: 26 percent viewership declineBatting ExhibitionbcciCricket Sustainabilitydevajit-saikiaHarsh GoenkaImpact Player ruleIPL 2026LSGRPG GroupSanjiv GoenkaTV TRP

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IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash

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IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash
IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash
IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash
IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash

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