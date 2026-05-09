IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal to Face A 2-Year Cricket Ban? Rajasthan Royals Opener Under NADA Scanner Ahead Of IPL Playoffs

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 gears up for its most exciting stages, a major upheaval has come across the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side. Leading batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, plus India women’s team prodigy Shafali Verma, have reportedly been served a notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The information that surfaced initially through a social networking post of the senior journalist Abhishek Tripathi on 9th May 2026 (Saturday) indicates that the two cricketers have not fulfilled the anti-doping requirements related to their “whereabouts.” This news brings a gleeful time for the IPL playoffs, yet simultaneously sends a shockwave among the cricketing community, who naturally fear a possible ban of the gifted dynamo.

Why Has NADA Issued A Notice To Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shafali Verma?

Notice by NADA is mainly based on a “Whereabouts Failure” as per the anti-doping regulations. Athletes in NADA’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP), like Jaiswal and Verma, must give details of a 60-minute time slot and a precise location on a daily basis for no-advance-notice testing. It is said that a Dope Control Officer (DCO) tried to test Jaiswal on December 17, 2025, and Verma on November 7 2025, but both players were not found at their respective locations. NADA, after reaching out to the players in February 2026 and getting no response, has decided to send them a formal letter asking for their final explanation within seven days.

Could Yashasvi Jaiswal Face A 2-Year Ban From Cricket?

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) jointly regulate anti-doping programs. Both allow for one missed test, which will not cause the athlete to get banned immediately. The missed test, or “filing failure, ” Still will be recorded. Only if an athlete has accumulated 3 failures to submit their whereabouts within any 12 months, it is considered a violation of anti-doping rules. A suspension for a proven violation in the form of failure to identify whereabouts in the range of 1 to 2 years can be imposed. One of the Indian players is reportedly Jaiswal, but since he did not respond initially to the National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) letters, the situation has snowballed. Correspondences have placed the star of the Rajasthan Royals under great administrative pressure.

What Is Next For Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shafali Verma?

Both cricketers have been given a seven-day ultimatum to provide a valid reason for their absence during the scheduled tests. If they can prove “extraordinary circumstances” or a technical glitch in the NADA “ADAMS” app used for filing whereabouts, the missed test record could be rescinded. However, a failure to provide a satisfactory explanation will result in the first “strike” being officially registered against their names. As of now, neither the BCCI nor the players have issued an official statement, but the legal teams are expected to file a response by the end of next week.

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