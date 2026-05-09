RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 52 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Match 52 of IPL 2026 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 9 2026. The fight for playoff spots will be intense as both teams are drawing level at 12 points from 10 matches, but the way they are progressing is different; they are almost like two different sides. It is a fact that Riyan Parag-led RR initially did well, but in the end, they lost 4 games out of their 6. Then again, Shubman Gill-led Titans have become the third winning team in a row, so the Titans are definitely on a roll. Who is the winner of this game will be almost guaranteed to be in the top four of the points table, surely by a big margin, so it is kind of the fantasy leagues that a manager will have an indecision between the high-scoring RR openers and the perfect GT bowlers.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match 52 Details IPL 2026

Match Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 52 Date Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Live Streaming JioHotstar App & Website

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has evolved into a batting paradise this season. With an average first-innings score of 212 in the last three games, batters are expected to dominate from the first ball. The pitch offers true bounce, though the dry Jaipur heat might allow spinners like Rashid Khan and Ravindra Jadeja to get some purchase in the middle overs. Dew is unlikely to play a major role tonight, meaning the toss-winner might consider batting first to put a massive total on the board.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable XI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact Players: Sandeep Sharma (Bowling) / Shubham Dubey (Batting).

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.