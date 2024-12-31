Is BCCI Considering Virat Kohli’s Exit Plan As His Poor Run Continues?

Amidst Virat Kohli's ongoing struggles in Tests, former India pacer Atul Wassan suggests the BCCI should consider an 'exit plan' for the 36-year-old cricketer. Kohli's poor form has raised concerns, with some fans questioning his future in the team.

Indian stalwart cricketer Virat Kohli is now carrying the burden of his sustained failure in Test cricket. He did score a ton in the first match in Perth, but his success in the remaining matches of BGT series fell short of expectations. At the same time, increasing concern is being raised because he has not been capable of dealing with deliveries wide of the off-stump, and some are writing off his future in India.

Though Kohli scored a century at Perth, his overall performance in the series has been anything but impressive. With 67 runs in six innings, excluding his century, his struggles have been there for all to see. His repeated failure to deal with deliveries outside the off-stump, especially chasing balls at the seventh or eighth stump line, has been a recurring theme.

At Melbourne in the second innings, once again, Kohli fell to a delivery that came outside off while attempting a cover drive to Starc’s bowling.

Incessant calls for retirement have come during this phase of growth of pressure.

This underwhelming performance has spurred discussions on Kohli’s future. Fans and pundits alike have started questioning the time at which it becomes necessary for the 36-year-old to bid the game goodbye. Some believe that, considering the considerable period during which he has maintained a bad run of form, Kohli should retire seriously.

Former India pacer Atul Wassan, speaking on the matter, said that nobody really knows what is happening inside Kohli’s head during this lean patch. Wassan emphasized that despite Kohli’s history of success, which suggests that he may be on the threshold of a turnaround, his protracted struggle is starting to affect the team’s performance.

Need For Clear Succession Plan

Wassan suggested that there should be a clear ‘succession plan’ put in place for the senior batsman by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to him, that would provide clarity to the selectors and the management on how to go about their job. This way, the team will not wait for Kohli to return to form and would help ease the transition when it’s time. Wassan believes that the unclear situation with Kohli and his intentions does not contribute to transparency, which would not help the team or the management.

Kohli’s troubles with deliveries outside the off-stump have been well-documented. In the Melbourne Test, he faced 86 balls in the first innings before he was dismissed while attempting to push at a length delivery bowled by Scott Boland. This dismissal mirrored similar failures earlier in the series, such as in Brisbane, where Kohli chased an outside-off delivery from Josh Hazlewood.

Criticism From Former Players

Former Australian cricketer James Brayshaw was not sparing any words regarding Kohli’s batting performance. On Day 5 of the Melbourne Test, Brayshaw labeled Kohli a “nicking machine” after he was once again dismissed trying to play a shot outside off stump. Brayshaw’s statement underscored the pattern in Kohli’s recent collapses at the crease – edging balls that he should leave.

Year 2024 has been pretty hard on Kohli as well with an average just crossing the 24 in Test. He has so far, in this year only made one century and half century. His performance so far has been below the average level, raising the questions of his existence in the team among fans as well as analysts.

