Ishan Kishan Imitates Harbhajan Singh And Shane Warne To Bowl Spin In County Cricket: Watch Video

Ishan Kishan is playing county cricket in England for Nottinghamshire team. He is looking very happy and relaxed. He is not only batting good but also keeping wicket and now even bowling. It looks like he is having fun, not only playing serious cricket.

When we watch him, it feels like he is enjoying every ball. He is smiling, he is talking to teammates, and doing many fun things also.

He Is Batting Very Nice in England Matches

Ishan is playing two matches till now and both time he scored runs. In one match he hit 87 runs against Yorkshire. After that in another match, he made 77 runs against Somerset. This shows he is in good form now.

England pitches are not easy to play. Still, he is playing well with good shot selection. He is taking time, not rushing, and playing with full focus. It looks like he is enjoying to bat here.

Kishan Gave Gloves to Someone and Started Bowling for Fun

In the match against Somerset, rain was coming and going, so the match was slow. Then suddenly, Kishan gave wicketkeeping gloves to someone else and started bowling. It was not serious bowling, he just wanted to enjoy.

He first bowled like Harbhajan Singh. Same action, same style. Everyone was laughing. Then he changed and bowled like Shane Warne, with leg-spin action. He also bowled from a different side of wicket.

He gave only one run in that over, and it became the last over of the match. Players on the field were smiling, and even fans in the stadium were enjoying a lot. It was a fun moment, not something we see every day.

Video Went Viral, Fans Really Enjoyed This Funny Moment

That one over by Ishan Kishan was recorded and uploaded on the County Championship’s official page. After that, many people saw it online. Everyone liked it.

People were writing comments, sharing the video and laughing. Some were saying it reminded them of MS Dhoni, when he bowled one over in a Test match against New Zealand in 2014. It was just one over but made fans very happy.

Ishan Kishan Also Doing Good Work in Tests and IPL Matches

Ishan Kishan last played for the India Test team in July 2023, when they went to West Indies. He batted 3 times and made 78 runs total. His highest score was 52 runs. His average is also very high.

In First-Class cricket, he played 60 matches and batted 100 times. He scored 3,611 runs, which is very good. He also made 8 centuries and 19 half-centuries. His highest score is 273 runs. As a wicketkeeper, he took 122 catches and did 12 stumpings.

In IPL 2025, he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored 354 runs in 14 matches. That is not bad. He helped the team and played his role.

