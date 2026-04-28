Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World

It is time for the Pakistan Super League 2026 qualifier, as the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi are set on April 28 2026 , at the National Stadium in Karachi. The winner of the fixture will earn a direct ticket to the final, peshawar Zalmi enter as the team to beat, having finished top of the table with eight wins, while United secured their spot with 13 points, including 6 wins.

ISU vs PSZ: When will the match start?

Islamabad united vs Peshawar Zalmi match will start at 7:00 PM IST and the toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST.

PSZ vs ISU : Where match will be played?

Peshawar Zalmi VS Islamabad United are held on April 28 2026, Tuesday, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Fans can watch all the live action across multiple platforms. The match will be available for streaming on Tamasha, Myco, and Tapmad. On TV, it will be telecast on Geo Super, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports. Where to watch PSL live in India?

Currently, Pakistan Super League matches are neither being broadcast on television nor streamed online in India. (Bad Luck) In the UAE, you can watch PSL 2026 matches on the following platforms: 📺 TV Channels (UAE) CricLife

CricLife Max 📱 Live Streaming (UAE) StarzPlay

CricLife App

Islamabad united vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record:

This is one of the most evenly matched rivalries in PSL history. Over 27 meetings, both sides have claimed 13 victories each, with one match being abandoned.

Matches Played – 27

Peshawar Zalmi Wins – 13

Islamabad United Wins – 13

No Result – 1

Islamabad United are the joint-most successful team in PSL history, having won the title three times (2016, 2018, and 2024) Last year, the team finished second in the points table, losing the eliminator 2 match.

🏏 Peshawar Zalmi Squad 2026

Player Role Notes Babar Azam (C) Top-order Batter Captain, key run-scorer Kusal Mendis (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Aggressive opener option Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper-Batter Explosive power-hitter Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Young attacking opener Mirza Tahir Baig Batter Domestic top-order option Abdul Subhan Batter Emerging talent Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Finisher + part-time spin Aaron Hardie All-rounder Seam-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Spin + middle-order batting Abdul Samad All-rounder Power-hitting option Aamer Jamal All-rounder Pace + lower-order hitting Brian Bennett All-rounder Young utility player Khalid Usman All-rounder Spin-bowling option Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Express pace, energy Khurram Shahzad Bowler Right-arm fast Nahid Rana Bowler Fast bowler Kashif Ali Bowler Pace option Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Left-arm spinner Shoriful Islam Bowler Left-arm pacer Ali Raza Bowler Young fast bowler Farhan Yousaf Bowler Squad depth

🏏 Islamabad United Squad 2026

Player Role Notes Shadab Khan (C) All-rounder Captain, leg-spin + middle-order Andries Gous (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Aggressive top-order Devon Conway Batter Consistent top-order anchor Mark Chapman Batter Left-hand middle-order Haider Ali Batter Power-hitter Sameer Minhas Batter Young domestic talent Mohammad Faiq Batter Backup top-order Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Utility player Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Seam + lower-order hitting Imad Wasim All-rounder Spin + finisher role Chris Green All-rounder Off-spin specialist Salman Irshad All-rounder Pace + batting depth Shamar Joseph Bowler Express fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Raw pace Richard Gleeson Bowler Experienced pacer Salman Mirza Bowler Domestic pacer Sameen Gul Bowler Left-arm fast Mehran Mumtaz Bowler Left-arm spinner Mohsin Riaz Bowler Squad depth Hamza Sajjad Bowler Emerging player

🏏 Peshawar Zalmi – Last 5 Matches (PSL 2026)

Date Match Result 25 April 2026 vs Lahore Qalandars ❌ Lost (by 6 wickets) 22 April 2026 vs Karachi Kings ❌ Lost 19 April 2026 vs Quetta Gladiators ✅ Won (by 118 runs) 13 April 2026 vs Multan Sultans ✅ Won (by 24 runs) 11 April 2026 vs Lahore Qalandars ✅ Won (by 76 runs)

🏏 Islamabad United – Last 5 Matches (PSL 2026)

Date Match Result 24 April 2026 vs Hyderabad Kingsmen ❌ Lost (by 6 wickets) 23 April 2026 vs Rawalpindiz ❌ Lost 12 April 2026 vs Hyderabad Kingsmen ❌ Lost (by 6 wickets) 9 April 2026 vs Lahore Qalandars ✅ Won (by 9 wickets) 4 April 2026 vs Rawalpindiz ✅ Won (by 7 wickets)