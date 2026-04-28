Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World

It is time for the Pakistan Super League 2026 qualifier, as the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi are set on April 28 2026 , at the National Stadium in Karachi. The winner of the fixture will earn a direct ticket to the final, peshawar Zalmi enter as the team to beat, having finished top of the table with eight wins, while United secured their spot with 13 points, including 6 wins.
ISU vs PSZ: When will the match start?
Islamabad united vs Peshawar Zalmi match will start at 7:00 PM IST and the toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST.
PSZ vs ISU : Where match will be played?
Peshawar Zalmi VS Islamabad United are held on April 28 2026, Tuesday, at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
Islamabad united vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record:
This is one of the most evenly matched rivalries in PSL history. Over 27 meetings, both sides have claimed 13 victories each, with one match being abandoned.
Matches Played – 27
Peshawar Zalmi Wins – 13
Islamabad United Wins – 13
No Result – 1
Islamabad United are the joint-most successful team in PSL history, having won the title three times (2016, 2018, and 2024) Last year, the team finished second in the points table, losing the eliminator 2 match.
🏏 Peshawar Zalmi Squad 2026
|Player
|Role
|Notes
|Babar Azam (C)
|Top-order Batter
|Captain, key run-scorer
|Kusal Mendis (WK)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Aggressive opener option
|Mohammad Haris
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Explosive power-hitter
|Tanzid Hasan Tamim
|Batter
|Young attacking opener
|Mirza Tahir Baig
|Batter
|Domestic top-order option
|Abdul Subhan
|Batter
|Emerging talent
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|All-rounder
|Finisher + part-time spin
|Aaron Hardie
|All-rounder
|Seam-bowling all-rounder
|Michael Bracewell
|All-rounder
|Spin + middle-order batting
|Abdul Samad
|All-rounder
|Power-hitting option
|Aamer Jamal
|All-rounder
|Pace + lower-order hitting
|Brian Bennett
|All-rounder
|Young utility player
|Khalid Usman
|All-rounder
|Spin-bowling option
|Shahnawaz Dahani
|Bowler
|Express pace, energy
|Khurram Shahzad
|Bowler
|Right-arm fast
|Nahid Rana
|Bowler
|Fast bowler
|Kashif Ali
|Bowler
|Pace option
|Sufiyan Muqeem
|Bowler
|Left-arm spinner
|Shoriful Islam
|Bowler
|Left-arm pacer
|Ali Raza
|Bowler
|Young fast bowler
|Farhan Yousaf
|Bowler
|Squad depth
🏏 Islamabad United Squad 2026
|Player
|Role
|Notes
|Shadab Khan (C)
|All-rounder
|Captain, leg-spin + middle-order
|Andries Gous (WK)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Aggressive top-order
|Devon Conway
|Batter
|Consistent top-order anchor
|Mark Chapman
|Batter
|Left-hand middle-order
|Haider Ali
|Batter
|Power-hitter
|Sameer Minhas
|Batter
|Young domestic talent
|Mohammad Faiq
|Batter
|Backup top-order
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|All-rounder
|Utility player
|Faheem Ashraf
|All-rounder
|Seam + lower-order hitting
|Imad Wasim
|All-rounder
|Spin + finisher role
|Chris Green
|All-rounder
|Off-spin specialist
|Salman Irshad
|All-rounder
|Pace + batting depth
|Shamar Joseph
|Bowler
|Express fast bowler
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Bowler
|Raw pace
|Richard Gleeson
|Bowler
|Experienced pacer
|Salman Mirza
|Bowler
|Domestic pacer
|Sameen Gul
|Bowler
|Left-arm fast
|Mehran Mumtaz
|Bowler
|Left-arm spinner
|Mohsin Riaz
|Bowler
|Squad depth
|Hamza Sajjad
|Bowler
|Emerging player
🏏 Peshawar Zalmi – Last 5 Matches (PSL 2026)
|Date
|Match
|Result
|25 April 2026
|vs Lahore Qalandars
|❌ Lost (by 6 wickets)
|22 April 2026
|vs Karachi Kings
|❌ Lost
|19 April 2026
|vs Quetta Gladiators
|✅ Won (by 118 runs)
|13 April 2026
|vs Multan Sultans
|✅ Won (by 24 runs)
|11 April 2026
|vs Lahore Qalandars
|✅ Won (by 76 runs)
🏏 Islamabad United – Last 5 Matches (PSL 2026)
|Date
|Match
|Result
|24 April 2026
|vs Hyderabad Kingsmen
|❌ Lost (by 6 wickets)
|23 April 2026
|vs Rawalpindiz
|❌ Lost
|12 April 2026
|vs Hyderabad Kingsmen
|❌ Lost (by 6 wickets)
|9 April 2026
|vs Lahore Qalandars
|✅ Won (by 9 wickets)
|4 April 2026
|vs Rawalpindiz
|✅ Won (by 7 wickets)
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