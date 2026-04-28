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Home > Sports News > Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World

Catch the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL match live with complete streaming and telecast details for India, Dubai UAE, and worldwide. Check where and how to watch ISU vs PSZ live on TV and online platforms.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: April 28, 2026 17:36:33 IST

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Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World

 It is time for the Pakistan Super League 2026 qualifier, as the Islamabad United  vs Peshawar Zalmi are set on April 28 2026 , at the National Stadium in Karachi. The winner of the fixture will earn a direct ticket to the final, peshawar  Zalmi enter as the team to beat, having finished top of the table with eight wins, while United secured their spot with 13 points, including 6 wins

ISU vs PSZ: When will the match start? 
Islamabad united vs Peshawar Zalmi  match will start at 7:00 PM IST and the toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST.

 PSZ vs ISU : Where match will be played?
 Peshawar Zalmi VS Islamabad United are held  on April 28 2026, Tuesday, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

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Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Fans can watch all the live action across multiple platforms. The match will be available for streaming on Tamasha, Myco, and Tapmad.

On TV, it will be telecast on Geo Super, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports.

Where to watch PSL live in India?
Currently, Pakistan Super League matches are neither being broadcast on television nor streamed online in India. (Bad Luck)

In the UAE, you can watch PSL 2026 matches on the following platforms:

📺 TV Channels (UAE)

  • CricLife
  • CricLife Max

📱 Live Streaming (UAE)

  • StarzPlay
  • CricLife App

Islamabad united vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record: 
This is one of the most evenly matched rivalries in PSL history. Over 27 meetings, both sides have claimed 13 victories each, with one match being abandoned.

Matches Played – 27
Peshawar Zalmi Wins – 13
Islamabad United Wins – 13
No Result – 1 

Islamabad United are the joint-most successful team in PSL history, having won the title three times (2016, 2018, and 2024)  Last year, the team finished second in the points table, losing the eliminator 2 match.

🏏 Peshawar Zalmi Squad 2026

Player Role Notes
Babar Azam (C) Top-order Batter Captain, key run-scorer
Kusal Mendis (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Aggressive opener option
Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper-Batter Explosive power-hitter
Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Young attacking opener
Mirza Tahir Baig Batter Domestic top-order option
Abdul Subhan Batter Emerging talent
Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Finisher + part-time spin
Aaron Hardie All-rounder Seam-bowling all-rounder
Michael Bracewell All-rounder Spin + middle-order batting
Abdul Samad All-rounder Power-hitting option
Aamer Jamal All-rounder Pace + lower-order hitting
Brian Bennett All-rounder Young utility player
Khalid Usman All-rounder Spin-bowling option
Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Express pace, energy
Khurram Shahzad Bowler Right-arm fast
Nahid Rana Bowler Fast bowler
Kashif Ali Bowler Pace option
Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Left-arm spinner
Shoriful Islam Bowler Left-arm pacer
Ali Raza Bowler Young fast bowler
Farhan Yousaf Bowler Squad depth

🏏 Islamabad United Squad 2026

Player Role Notes
Shadab Khan (C) All-rounder Captain, leg-spin + middle-order
Andries Gous (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Aggressive top-order
Devon Conway Batter Consistent top-order anchor
Mark Chapman Batter Left-hand middle-order
Haider Ali Batter Power-hitter
Sameer Minhas Batter Young domestic talent
Mohammad Faiq Batter Backup top-order
Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Utility player
Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Seam + lower-order hitting
Imad Wasim All-rounder Spin + finisher role
Chris Green All-rounder Off-spin specialist
Salman Irshad All-rounder Pace + batting depth
Shamar Joseph Bowler Express fast bowler
Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Raw pace
Richard Gleeson Bowler Experienced pacer
Salman Mirza Bowler Domestic pacer
Sameen Gul Bowler Left-arm fast
Mehran Mumtaz Bowler Left-arm spinner
Mohsin Riaz Bowler Squad depth
Hamza Sajjad Bowler Emerging player

🏏 Peshawar Zalmi – Last 5 Matches (PSL 2026)

Date Match Result
25 April 2026 vs Lahore Qalandars ❌ Lost (by 6 wickets)
22 April 2026 vs Karachi Kings ❌ Lost
19 April 2026 vs Quetta Gladiators ✅ Won (by 118 runs)
13 April 2026 vs Multan Sultans ✅ Won (by 24 runs)
11 April 2026 vs Lahore Qalandars ✅ Won (by 76 runs)

🏏 Islamabad United – Last 5 Matches (PSL 2026)

Date Match Result
24 April 2026 vs Hyderabad Kingsmen ❌ Lost (by 6 wickets)
23 April 2026 vs Rawalpindiz ❌ Lost
12 April 2026 vs Hyderabad Kingsmen ❌ Lost (by 6 wickets)
9 April 2026 vs Lahore Qalandars ✅ Won (by 9 wickets)
4 April 2026 vs Rawalpindiz ✅ Won (by 7 wickets)
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Tags: Islamabad United vs Peshawar ZalmiISU vs PSZ live streamingPSL 2026 live telecastPSL live match todayPSL live streaming India UAEwhere to watch PSL 2026

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Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World

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Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World

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