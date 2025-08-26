LIVE TV
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong

Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong

Jack Draper overcame Federico Gomez in four sets to advance at the 2025 U.S. Open. Coleman Wong made history as the first Hong Kong man to win a Grand Slam singles match. Frances Tiafoe also impressed, joining fellow Americans Fritz and Shelton in round two with a strong win over Nishioka.

Jack Draper overcame Federico Gomez in four sets to advance at the 2025 U.S. Open (Image Credit - Instagram/jackdraper)
Jack Draper overcame Federico Gomez in four sets to advance at the 2025 U.S. Open (Image Credit - Instagram/jackdraper)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 26, 2025 16:44:54 IST

Britain’s Jack Draper began his 2025 U.S. Open campaign with a gritty four-set win over Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2, in his first competitive singles match since Wimbledon. Despite moments of inconsistency, Draper held his nerve to move into the second round.

Draper Survives Mid-Match Dip

The 22-year-old Brit capitalized on Gomez’s early errors, breaking to love and cruising through the first set. He gained a 3-1 lead in the second, but his energy dropped while serving for the set, double-faulting to gift Gomez a break. Draper responded quickly, breaking back to close out the second 7-5.

The third set was more volatile, with Draper again struggling on serve. Another double fault allowed Gomez to take a 3-0 lead. Though Draper clawed back, the Argentine edged the tiebreak to force a fourth set. Draper regained control in the final set, breaking Gomez twice to close out the match after over three hours of play. He will face Belgium’s Zizou Bergs next.

Wong Breaks New Ground for Hong Kong

In another standout result, 21-year-old Coleman Wong made history by becoming the first Hong Kong player to win a Grand Slam men’s singles match in the Open Era. Wong defeated American Aleksander Kovacevic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(4), sealing the straight-sets win in under two and a half hours.

Ranked 173rd, Wong had previously fallen short in Grand Slam qualifiers. This win, in his main-draw debut, sets up a second-round clash with Australia’s Adam Walton.

American Men Push Forward

Home fans had more to cheer about as Frances Tiafoe fired 51 winners in a dominant 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. Tiafoe joins fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton in the second round, as the trio continue their push to end the 22-year U.S. Open men’s title drought.

Also Read: Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

Tags: Jack Drapertennisus open

