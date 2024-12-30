Jeremy Reaves Proposes To Girlfriend On The Field After Helping Team Reach Playoffs | WATCH

Jeremy Reaves capped off the Washington Commanders' dramatic 30-24 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons by proposing to his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley, on the field. The win, which secured the team's first playoff berth since 2020, became even more memorable as Reaves made the heartfelt gesture, marking a personal milestone alongside the team's success.

Following a dramatic 30-24 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, which secured the Washington Commanders’ first playoff appearance since 2020, safety Jeremy Reaves turned his joy into a personal milestone. Reaves, still on the field, surprised his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley, with a heartfelt proposal.

The couple’s special moment unfolded as Reaves got down on one knee after the win, a moment of pure emotion for both. Mikaela, visibly moved by the gesture, quickly joined her NFL-star partner, accepting the proposal with an embrace, sparking cheers from the surrounding crowd.

‘Of Course, She Said Yes’

NBC’s Mike Tirico, commenting on the emotional moment, joked, “Of course, she said yes. You’re in the playoffs now.” The excitement wasn’t just confined to the couple. Reaves’ teammates celebrated the engagement with joy, with Commanders punter Tress Way sharing in the happiness as Mikaela showed off her new ring before heading down the tunnel.

Jeremy and Mikaela, who works as a Physician Assistant in Florida, have been together for approximately 18 months. Their relationship became public in the summer of 2023. Mikaela has consistently supported Reaves by attending both home and away games. Most recently, she made the long journey from Florida to New Orleans to watch him play.

A special night gets even more special: The Commanders clinched the playoffs tonight and shortly after, Jeremy Reaves proposed to his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley. pic.twitter.com/QdzSi6B85i — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 30, 2024

Jeremy Reaves NFL Journey

At 28 years old, Reaves is now in his sixth season with the Commanders. He was initially elevated to the active roster in 2019 and has since become an integral part of the team. Over the course of 60 appearances, he has tallied 126 tackles. His standout performance in 2022 earned him a First-team All-Pro selection and a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Before joining the Commanders, Reaves went undrafted in 2018 and was briefly with the Philadelphia Eagles before being waived. His perseverance in the NFL has made him a key figure for Washington.

Reaves’ engagement was just one highlight in a historic night for the Commanders. The team’s victory against the Falcons sealed their return to the playoffs for the first time in four years. The win came after a second-half rally and an overtime thriller, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the charge.

Jeremy Reaves Performance

Daniels threw 24 completions on 36 attempts for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 127 rushing yards on 16 carries. His performance not only secured the win but also set a new NFL rookie record for rushing yards by a quarterback, surpassing Robert Griffin III’s previous record. With one game left in the regular season, Daniels now has 864 rushing yards.

The Commanders’ victory means they still have a chance to move up to the No. 6 seed in the NFC, depending on the outcome of the Week 18 game against the Cowboys and a potential loss for the Packers. For the Falcons, their playoff hopes are now out of their hands, needing both a Buccaneers loss and a win of their own in Week 18 to advance.

