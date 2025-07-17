Joel Embiid Opens Up: Injuries, Expectations, and the Rift with James Harden

Joel Embiid, the Phildelphia 76ers’ superstar, is one of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) most dominant players when healthy, however his career has frequently been overshadowed by injuries. With just 452 games played over 11 years since being drafted third overall in 2014, the Cameroonian-American basketball player Joel Embiid is now reflecting on his legacy and the personal toll of his journey. In a revealing interview with ESPN, the reigning MVP shared insights on how he wants to be remembered and opened up about his mental health and strained relationships, including his current silence with former teammate James Harden.

A Legacy Beyond the Injuries

Embiid made it clear that while he’s concerned about how he’s remembered as a basketball player, he’s at peace with who he is as a person. “I care about how I’m going to be remembered when it comes to basketball, but not as a man,” Embiid said. “As a man, you can’t tell me nothing.”

Injuries have not only affected his time on the court but also taken a significant toll on his mental health. Known for being deeply emotional and committed to those around him, Embiid admitted, “I have a hard time disappointing people, which I’m working on.” His desire to make those close to him proud, including family, friends, and teammates, continues to fuel his motivation through adversity.

The Heavy Burden of Injuries and Outside Expectations

Last year on January 30, Joel Embiid tore his meniscus during a matchup against the Golden State Warriors, just after missing two games due to ongoing knee soreness. According to The Athletic, some within the 76ers organization believed Embiid returned to the court prematurely, feeling the weight of growing external pressure.

That pressure combined with repeated injuries, has built frustration on all sides. Joel Embiid is frustrated with missing games in the prime of his career, while fans and critics express disappointment over the continued absence of one of the league’s top talents. Over the past two seasons, Embiid has managed to play just 58 games.

What the Future Holds for Embiid and the 76ers

Despite his setbacks, hope remains. According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, the Sixers are “optimistic” that Embiid will be ready for the 2025–26 season opener. Whether he returns to MVP form is another matter. Last season, he averaged 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 19 games while shooting a career-low 44.4%. Still, he showed flashes of brilliance, averaging over a point per minute.

For the 76ers to compete for a title, Embiid’s health and legacy must align once more.

Also Read: UFC 318: MMA Icons Collide as Poirier’s Hometown Farewell Meets Holloway’s Lightweight Ascent in Trilogy Showdown