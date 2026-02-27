Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?

The city of Kolkata was rattled by a powerful earthquake on Friday at around 1:22 pm IST. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale and struck at a shallow depth of 10 km. The epicentre is said to be located in Bangladesh at latitude 22.57°N and longitude 89.11°E, close to the India-Bangladesh border.

The earthquake has struck Kolkata just two days before the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The panic has raised questions about whether the match will happen as scheduled or not.

India vs West Indies

India and West Indies will play each other in a virtual quarter-final on Sunday in Kolkata. The two teams are at two points from two matches at this point and the winner of the virtual quarter-final will march ahead into the semis.

India defeated Zimbabwe in the Super match to remain alive in the competition while West Indies who had earlier defeated Zimbabwe lost to South Africa to hand India some relief. India had come into the Super 8 stage after winning all their Group stage matches in the tournament.

But the Men in Blue started off their Super 8 stage proceedings in a disappointing manner as they lost to the Proteas. Suryakumar Yadav’s troops then made a solid comeback against Zimbabwe and etched a win in convincing manner.

