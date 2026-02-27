LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?

Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?

A strong earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck Kolkata on Friday, with tremors felt in the city and other parts of the state, authorities said.

India are slated to play against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo Credits: BCC/X)
India are slated to play against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo Credits: BCC/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 27, 2026 14:46:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?

The city of Kolkata was rattled by a powerful earthquake on Friday at around 1:22 pm IST. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale and struck at a shallow depth of 10 km. The epicentre is said to be located in Bangladesh at latitude 22.57°N and longitude 89.11°E, close to the India-Bangladesh border. 

The earthquake has struck Kolkata just two days before the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The panic has raised questions about whether the match will happen as scheduled or not. 

India vs West Indies

India and West Indies will play each other in a virtual quarter-final on Sunday in Kolkata. The two teams are at two points from two matches at this point and the winner of the virtual quarter-final will march ahead into the semis. 

India defeated Zimbabwe in the Super match to remain alive in the competition while West Indies who had earlier defeated Zimbabwe lost to South Africa to hand India some relief. India had come into the Super 8 stage after winning all their Group stage matches in the tournament. 

But the Men in Blue started off their Super 8 stage proceedings in a disappointing manner as they lost to the Proteas. Suryakumar Yadav’s troops then made a solid comeback against Zimbabwe and etched a win in convincing manner. 

Also Read: ENG vs NZ Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Weather Report — What Happens to Pakistan’s Semi-Final Chances If the Match Is Washed Out?

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 2:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Eden Gardensind vs wiKolkata Earthquaket20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time And Live Streaming Details

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Qamran Iqbal Survives Dramatic Close Call After Stumps Are Struck – WATCH

‘Stay Strong, Brother’ – Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Message After Rinku Singh’s Father’s Demise

VIDEO: ‘I Haven’t Seen or Heard Any of Her’ – Virat Kohli’s Honest Response About Taylor Swift Goes Viral – Fans React With Hilarious Memes

Lionel Messi Escapes Injury After Fan-Security Collision During Inter Miami Friendly in Puerto Rico – WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

‘Man Has Elite Meme Consistency’: Social Media Floods With ‘Kejriwal Crying’ Memes As Ex-Delhi CM Breaks Down After Acquittal | Watch Here

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?
Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?
Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?
Kolkata Earthquake Today: Will IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash Be Affected After Strong Tremors?

QUICK LINKS