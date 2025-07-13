Kumar Sangakkara Slams Harry Brook’s Dismissal In Lord’s Test: ‘Arrogance, Not Bazball’

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara didn’t hold back while reacting to Harry Brook’s dismissal on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord’s.

Brook had looked comfortable at the crease and took on Indian pacer Akash Deep with confidence, hitting him for two boundaries and a six in a row.

Harry Brook’s Aggressive Shot Under Fire

Despite England already losing three wickets by then, Brook continued to play aggressively. But his decision to play a sweep shot against a fast bowler backfired just minutes before lunch.

He attempted a wild cross-batted shot against Akash Deep and was bowled behind his legs. Sangakkara, watching from the commentary box, didn’t mince words.

He said, “It is just arrogance. Not even Bazball.”

India’s Bowlers Seize Control Before Lunch

The momentum quickly swung in India’s favor as Mohammed Siraj picked up two big wickets in the morning session.

Ben Duckett was the first to fall, managing just 12 runs before miscuing a pull shot to Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on.

Siraj then struck again, trapping Ollie Pope in front for 4. India reviewed the decision, which turned in their favor as the ball had nipped back sharply.

Akash Deep Cleans Up Brook After Early Strikes

England were soon reduced to 42 for 2, and more damage followed. In the 15th over, Nitish Kumar Reddy got Zak Crawley to edge a loose drive to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully.

Then came the biggest moment of the session—Harry Brook falling to Akash Deep for 23 after an ill-timed swipe, with his middle stump knocked over.

India Matches England’s First Innings Total

Before England’s second innings, India had posted 387 runs in their first innings, matching England’s total.

With the game finely poised, the contest promises more drama as both teams look to seize the upper hand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

England’s skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, the Three Lions scored 387 runs thanks to a century stand between Root (104) and Ollie Pope (44) and a counter-attacking 82-run stand between Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith, who both struck fifties down the order.

Brief Scores: England: 387 & 139/4 (Ben Stokes 15*, Joe Root 36*; Siraj 28/2) vs India: 387 (KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 74; Chris Woakes 3/84). England 98/4 ( Harry Brook 23, Zak Crawley 22; Mohammed Siraj 2/11).

