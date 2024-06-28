Lakers Draft Bronny James, Son Of LeBron James, With 55th Pick In NBA Draft

The eldest son of the superstar LeBron James, Bronny James has been selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft featuring Thursday. Bronny will have the pleasure of playing along side his father who is NBA’s all-time leading scorer. This could be the first-ever father-son duo to take on the court and get to play in the league at the same time.

Bronny James expressed his feelings through a social media post that said, ‘Beyond blessed”. During his single season at the University of Southern California, he appeared in 25 games, with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

In July 2023, the 19-year-old experienced a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC, leading to hospitalization. Consequently, the freshman guard sat out the first eight games of the season to recuperate from a medical procedure addressing a congenital heart condition.

READ MORE: India vs England T20 World Cup 2024: India Clinches Victory In The Semi-finals, Bowling Out England In 16.4 Overs, Clear Path to Finals

James earned recognition as a 2022-2023 McDonald’s High School All-American during his high school career and was ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the class of 2023 by ESPN. LeBron James has openly expressed his strong desire to fulfill a dream of playing alongside his son in the NBA.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told the Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

As the NBA offseason heats up, all eyes are on James as he approaches to a pivotal point in his career. With a player option worth over $51 million looming, he faces a deadline this Saturday to either commit to the Lakers or explore free agency.

Meanwhile, excitement builds for Bronny James, poised to make his Lakers debut at the upcoming 2024 NBA Summer League. Fans eagerly anticipate his first appearance in the iconic purple and gold uniform, set to take place from July 12 to July 22.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024: India Clinches Thrilling Win by 24 Runs, Secures A Spot In The Semi-Finals

Show Full Article