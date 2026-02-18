LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Larry Wheels Slaps Deen the Great During Tense Livestream Over Wife’s Boundaries

Larry Wheels Slaps Deen the Great During Tense Livestream Over Wife's Boundaries

During a livestream hosted by Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Deen the Great crossed boundaries with Sheyla Wheels, prompting Larry Wheels to slap him, creating a viral moment.

Larry Page (Image Credits : X)
Larry Page (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 18, 2026 21:00:32 IST

Larry Wheels Slaps Deen the Great During Tense Livestream Over Wife’s Boundaries

During a recent livestream hosted by former MMA fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, an unexpected and tense situation unfolded involving boxer Deen the Great and Larry Wheels and his wife, Sheyla Wheels. What began as a relaxed double-date livestream quickly escalated into controversy after Deen, whose real name is Nurideen Shahid Shabazz, made a series of advances toward Sheyla that many viewers found disrespectful.

Eyewitnesses and livestream viewers noted that Deen appeared to be under the influence and repeatedly ignored warnings from those present. Despite the casual start to the stream, the situation intensified as Deen’s flirtations crossed personal boundaries, making both Sheyla and the audience visibly uncomfortable. Larry Wheels, a prominent figure in the powerlifting and fitness community, stood by his wife, clearly displeased with Deen’s behavior.

Throughout the livestream, Jackson attempted to mediate and calm the situation. In a lighthearted effort, he jokingly pretended to hug Sheyla to defuse tension, but Deen’s provocations continued. At one point, Deen audaciously insisted that Sheyla was “fair game,” showing blatant disregard for Larry’s boundaries. The tension in the room, coupled with Deen’s persistent advances, reached a breaking point.

Eventually, Larry Wheels took decisive action. When Deen again moved too close to Sheyla, Larry slapped him across the face, effectively removing him from the camera frame. The moment immediately went viral, sparking discussions across combat sports communities and social media platforms. Post-incident, Larry admitted he had been waiting for the right moment to confront Deen, while Jackson responded with laughter, urging Deen to leave the scene and bringing the chaotic livestream to an end.

The incident highlights the challenges of managing personal boundaries in live-streamed content, where casual social settings can quickly become tense when respect is not maintained. While the livestream started as a fun, informal hangout with friends, the actions of one individual disrupted the atmosphere and forced a dramatic resolution. Fans and commentators continue to react online, debating both Deen’s inappropriate behavior and Larry Wheels’ swift response, with the viral clip serving as a stark reminder of the importance of respecting boundaries, even in casual or entertainment-focused settings.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 9:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jackson deenlarry wheelsMMAsheyla wheels

Larry Wheels Slaps Deen the Great During Tense Livestream Over Wife's Boundaries

