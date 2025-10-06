LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Julio Rodriguez’s Double Secures Mariners’ 3-2 Win Over Tigers, Series Tied 1-1 in ALDS

Julio Rodriguez’s eighth-inning double lifts Seattle Mariners past Detroit Tigers 3-2, tying the ALDS at 1-1. Jorge Polanco hits two solo homers.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 6, 2025 12:55:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MLB GAME BETWEEN SEATTLE MARINERS AND DETROIT TIGERS SHOWS: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 5, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions before use) TOP 1ST 1. LUIS CASTILLO STRIKES OUT GLEYBER TORRES / TORRES CLOSE-UP  TOP 2ND  2. CASTILLO STRIKES OUT PARKER MEADOWS / CASTILLO CLOSE-UP / CROWD CHEERING  TOP 3RD  3. CASTILLO STRIKES OUT TORRES / CASTILLO CLOSE-UP  TOP 4TH  4. CASTILLO STRIKES OUT DILLON DINGLER  BOTTOM 4TH  5. TARIK SKUBAL CLOSE-UP / JORGE POLANCO HITS SOLO HOME RUN AND GIVES MARINERS 1-0 LEAD / MARINERS PLAYERS CHEERING  6. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF POLANCO’S SOLO HOME RUN  7. POLANCO CELEBRATING WITH THE TRIDENT  BOTTOM 5TH  8. KERRY CARPENTER MAKES A SLIDING CATCH AND ROBS MITCH GARVER OF A BASE HIT  9. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF CARPENTER’S CATCH  BOTTOM 6TH  10. POLANCO HITS HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE GAME AND GIVES MARINERS 2-0 LEAD 11. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF POLANCO’S HOMER  12. POLANCO POSING WITH THE TRIDENT  TOP 8TH  13. TIGERS’ SPENCER TORKELSON HITS A TWO-RUN DOUBLE AND TIES THE GAME AT 2-2 / TORKELSON CLOSE-UP 14. REPLAY OF TORKELSON’S TWO-RUN DOUBLE  BOTTOM 8TH  15. JULIO RODRIGUEZ CLOSE-UP / RODRIGUEZ HITS A GO-HEAD DOUBLE AND GIVES MARINERS 3-2 LEAD / RODRIGUEZ CELEBRATING  16. REPLAYS OF RODRIGUEZ’S DOUBLE AND CELEBRATION  17. ZACH MCKINSTRY MAKES A HEADS-UP THROW TO HOME TO RETIRE RODRIGUEZ / RODRIGUEZ CLOSE-UP / MCKINSTRY CLOSE-UP  TOP 9TH  18. ANDRES MUNOZ INDUCES A GROUNDOUT FOR THE FINAL OUT AND MARINERS WIN THEIR FIRST PLAYOFF GAME IN 24 YEARS  19. VARIOUS OF MARINERS’ PLAYERS CELEBRATING  STORY: Julio Rodriguez’s run-scoring double with one out in the bottom of the eighth broke a tie as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Sunday (October 5) night to even their best-of-five American League Division Series at one game apiece. Jorge Polanco hit a pair of solo homers for the Mariners, both off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Tuesday in Detroit. The Tigers won the series opener 3-2 in 11 innings Saturday in Seattle. Trailing 2-0, the Tigers tied the score with an unearned run in the eighth off Mariners reliever Matt Brash (1-0). Gleyber Torres drew a leadoff walk and, one out later, Riley Greene reached on first baseman Josh Naylor’s fielding error. Spencer Torkelson hit a liner down the right field line for a double that scored both runners to make it 2-2. With one out in the bottom of the inning, Cal Raleigh doubled into the right field corner off Kyle Finnegan (1-1). Rodriguez followed with a liner down the left field line to break the tie. Mariners closer Andres Munoz, who pitched two innings in the opener, worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the save. Skubal, who is the favorite to win a second consecutive AL Cy Young Award, allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings. The left-hander, who went to Seattle University, walked one and struck out nine. Polanco broke a scoreless tie with one out in the fourth inning, hitting a 2-0 slider from Skubal into the Mariners’ bullpen in left-center field. Polanco doubled Seattle’s advantage with two outs in the sixth, lining a 3-2 sinker over the wall in the left field corner. Mariners starter Luis Castillo was effectively wild. He didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the fifth inning when Torres grounded a single through the right side of the infield with second baseman Polanco covering the bag on Parker Meadows’ stolen-base attempt. That was it for Castillo, as Mariners manager Dan Wilson called upon left-hander Gabe Speier to face Kerry Carpenter, who homered in a similar spot in Game 1. Speier struck out Carpenter with runners at the corners to end the inning. Castillo gave up one hit over 4 2/3 scoreless innings, with four walks and three strikeouts. (Production: Suramya Kaushik) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:24 PM IST
Tags: Jorge Polanco home runsJulio Rodriguez doubleLuis Castillo pitchingMariners playoff winMLB ALDS 2025Seattle Mariners vs Detroit TigersTarik Skubal performanceTigers vs Mariners highlights

