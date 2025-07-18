LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Home > Sports > LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz

LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz

LeBron James has opted into his USD 52.6 million deal for a record 23rd NBA season with the Lakers. At 40, he’s still elite but nearing retirement, possibly after 2025–26. While rumors swirled of a move, no trade talks occurred. With family milestones ahead, this may be LeBron’s final championship push.

LeBron James (Image Credit - X)
LeBron James (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 02:38:00 IST

LeBron James has officially opted into his USD 52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, confirming his return to the Los Angeles Lakers for what will be a record-breaking 23rd year in the league. At 40, the NBA’s oldest active player and is still producing elite numbers, having averaged 24.4 points per game last season. Despite ongoing speculation about a trade or buyout, sources close to the team and league insiders report no discussions of such moves. Instead, all signs point to James remaining a Laker, possibly until the end of his illustrious career.

Committed for Now However, Future Still Uncertain

Rich Paul, James’s agent, had previously hinted at the possibility of LeBron exploring other championship-contending teams. However, with no serious talks from franchises like the Cavaliers, Knicks, or Mavericks, each facing financial or roster-related obstacles, the rumors appear to have cooled off. According to The Athletic, insiders now believe LeBron is more likely to re-sign with the Lakers after this season and retire in Los Angeles.

The Last Dance? Signs Point Toward Retirement

Though still playing at a high level, James is very much in the twilight of his career. He would turn 41 this December and he’s approaching the physical limits of what even a generational talent can endure. According to reports from Clutch Points and Sporting Network, James is possibly “gearing up” for retirement, with 2025–26 or 2026–27 expected to be his final season in the NBA.

While James has not made any official announcements, his current contract and family situation hint at a closing chapter. Notably, his younger son, Bryce James, is set to kick off his college basketball career this year with the Arizona Wildcats. Combined with the potential of sharing the court with both Bryce and Bronny in the near future, LeBron may be timing his exit to coincide with this unique family milestone.

All Eyes on One Final Championship Run

Despite previous frustrations with Lakers management, especially after the Russell Westbrook trade, LeBron remains locked in on securing one more NBA title. His partnership with new Lakers star Luka Dončić may offer the best shot yet at that goal. With a retooled roster and James still performing at an elite level, the Lakers are once again legitimate contenders.

As the 2025–26 season nears, fans may be witnessing the beginning of LeBron’s farewell tour, one that could end where it all continues, in purple and gold.

Also Read: NFL Shake-Up: Chargers’ Mike Williams Retires After 8 Seasons, Team Looks Ahead

Tags: LakersLeBron Jameslos angeles lakersnba

More News

LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz
Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation
Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough
‘Unjustifiable And Shameful’, Macron Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza Church, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
NFL Shake-Up: Chargers’ Mike Williams Retires After 8 Seasons, Team Looks Ahead
Why Did Shoppers Stop’s Chairman B.S. Nagesh Step Down After 3 Decades Of Service?
It’s Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday—But Do You Remember Where Her Journey Really Began?
Von Miller Joins Commanders: Veteran Pass Rusher Adds Firepower to Washington’s Super Bowl Push
Brace Yourself: Divita Juneja Is All Set To Arrive In Bollywood With Heer Express
National Caviar Day 2025: Why Food Lovers Celebrate This Seafood Luxury On July 18
LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz
LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz
LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz
LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?