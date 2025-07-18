LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz

LeBron James has officially opted into his USD 52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, confirming his return to the Los Angeles Lakers for what will be a record-breaking 23rd year in the league. At 40, the NBA’s oldest active player and is still producing elite numbers, having averaged 24.4 points per game last season. Despite ongoing speculation about a trade or buyout, sources close to the team and league insiders report no discussions of such moves. Instead, all signs point to James remaining a Laker, possibly until the end of his illustrious career.

Committed for Now However, Future Still Uncertain

Rich Paul, James’s agent, had previously hinted at the possibility of LeBron exploring other championship-contending teams. However, with no serious talks from franchises like the Cavaliers, Knicks, or Mavericks, each facing financial or roster-related obstacles, the rumors appear to have cooled off. According to The Athletic, insiders now believe LeBron is more likely to re-sign with the Lakers after this season and retire in Los Angeles.

The Last Dance? Signs Point Toward Retirement

Though still playing at a high level, James is very much in the twilight of his career. He would turn 41 this December and he’s approaching the physical limits of what even a generational talent can endure. According to reports from Clutch Points and Sporting Network, James is possibly “gearing up” for retirement, with 2025–26 or 2026–27 expected to be his final season in the NBA.

While James has not made any official announcements, his current contract and family situation hint at a closing chapter. Notably, his younger son, Bryce James, is set to kick off his college basketball career this year with the Arizona Wildcats. Combined with the potential of sharing the court with both Bryce and Bronny in the near future, LeBron may be timing his exit to coincide with this unique family milestone.

All Eyes on One Final Championship Run

Despite previous frustrations with Lakers management, especially after the Russell Westbrook trade, LeBron remains locked in on securing one more NBA title. His partnership with new Lakers star Luka Dončić may offer the best shot yet at that goal. With a retooled roster and James still performing at an elite level, the Lakers are once again legitimate contenders.

As the 2025–26 season nears, fans may be witnessing the beginning of LeBron’s farewell tour, one that could end where it all continues, in purple and gold.

