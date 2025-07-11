LIVE TV
Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Public Appearance After Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, Ditches His Signature Cap To Attend Wimbledon Day 12- See Pics!

Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines at Wimbledon 2025, attending the semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz on July 11—his first public outing since Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding. Fans loved seeing him courtside as Alcaraz triumphed 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 to reach the final.

Leonardo DiCaprio at Wimbledon 2025

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 00:38:31 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio decided to show up on Day 12 of the ongoing Wimbledon  2025. And, of course, then he was all over the Internet. This was DiCaprio’s first public appearance after Jeff Bezos- Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding in Venice. 

Leonardo DiCaprio ditched his cap, for which he was trolled when he hid his face at the Bezos wedding. 

The Hollywood star found himself in the spotlight at Centre Court during the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz on July 11.

The cameras caught DiCaprio’s reactions throughout the tense match, and, as expected, the video quickly made the rounds on social media.

Wimbledon’s official social media account also shared it during a particularly gripping rally.


Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz

On the court, Carlos Alcaraz took the opening set, but Taylor Fritz battled back to claim the second. The momentum shifted again, with Alcaraz pushing through the next two sets.

The final score read 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7, sending Alcaraz—last year’s champion—into the final as he chases a third Wimbledon title.

After the match, Carlos Alcaraz admitted how the scorching London weather made things challenging.

He told BBC Sport, “It was a really difficult match. It was tough with the conditions, really hot. I am just happy in the four sets, saving two set points. I am really proud about the way I stayed calm. I am really pleased about my level today. This is my dream, stepping on these kind of courts and playing these beautiful courts at the most beautiful tournaments in the world. That is all I try to think about. I don’t want to think about Sunday, I just want to think about this moment.”

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Final With Carlos Alcaraz, Check Odds, Predictions And What The Internet Is Saying

