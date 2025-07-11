Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Public Appearance After Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, Ditches His Signature Cap To Attend Wimbledon Day 12- See Pics!

Leonardo DiCaprio decided to show up on Day 12 of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025. And, of course, then he was all over the Internet. This was DiCaprio’s first public appearance after Jeff Bezos- Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding in Venice.

Leonardo DiCaprio ditched his cap, for which he was trolled when he hid his face at the Bezos wedding.

The Hollywood star found himself in the spotlight at Centre Court during the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz on July 11.

The cameras caught DiCaprio’s reactions throughout the tense match, and, as expected, the video quickly made the rounds on social media.

Wimbledon’s official social media account also shared it during a particularly gripping rally.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club today. pic.twitter.com/OFMRYG0fWR — Leonardo DiCaprio Fan (@dicapriofans) July 11, 2025





Leonardo DiCaprio and Sara Tendulkar at Wimbledon 🍓 pic.twitter.com/9StKzEHUfO — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) July 11, 2025

Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz

On the court, Carlos Alcaraz took the opening set, but Taylor Fritz battled back to claim the second. The momentum shifted again, with Alcaraz pushing through the next two sets.

The final score read 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7, sending Alcaraz—last year’s champion—into the final as he chases a third Wimbledon title.

After the match, Carlos Alcaraz admitted how the scorching London weather made things challenging.

He told BBC Sport, “It was a really difficult match. It was tough with the conditions, really hot. I am just happy in the four sets, saving two set points. I am really proud about the way I stayed calm. I am really pleased about my level today. This is my dream, stepping on these kind of courts and playing these beautiful courts at the most beautiful tournaments in the world. That is all I try to think about. I don’t want to think about Sunday, I just want to think about this moment.”

