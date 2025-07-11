LIVE TV
Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Final With Carlos Alcaraz, Check Odds, Predictions And What The Internet Is Saying

Alcaraz has won all five of the meetings between the top two players in the PIF ATP Rankings since the beginning of last year. World No. 1 Sinner, however, is eager to win his first Wimbledon championship.

On July 13, 2025, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will square off in the Wimbledon final. Only a month has passed since their match at Roland Garros.

Last Updated: July 12, 2025 00:14:48 IST

In the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, Jannik Sinner defeated an unfit Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the finals and face Carlos Alcaraz for the title. After winning at Centre Court, the top-seeded Sinner advanced to his first All England Club final.  

Earlier Friday, No. 2 Alcaraz upset Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to get within one win of winning Wimbledon for the third time in a row.

The 23-year-old Italian Sinner and the 22-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz will now face each other again in a replay of their thrilling French Open final from four weeks ago. Alcaraz has won five Grand Slam titles thus far.  Three important awards belong to Sinner.

The 38-year-old Djokovic’s most recent attempt to win an eighth Wimbledon title, which would tie Roger Federer’s men’s record, and a historic 25th major trophy overall was ended by his crushing defeat.

 Two days after sliding and performing the splits on what he described as a “nasty” and “awkward” fall during the final game of his quarterfinal victory, Djokovic was debilitated.  He was unable to move in the manner that the public is so accustomed to seeing, so he postponed a practice session on Thursday and had a trainer examine his upper left leg during a medical stoppage following the second set against Sinner. 

Semi Finals 

Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz engaged in a spectacular duel to start Friday. The American ultimately failed to overcome Alcaraz, who is perhaps the finest player on grass right now, despite his best efforts to become the first American to advance to a Wimbledon final since 2009.

The Spaniard played for nearly three hours before winning 6-5, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6. It indicates that Alcaraz is still vying for a third consecutive Wimbledon crown, but Sinner is most likely the person who can defeat him.

 Later on Friday, the 23-year-old faced 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, although in reality, they were a mismatch on the court. 

With the Serb finding it difficult to match his opponent’s physicality, the Italian appeared to be more better in practically every way. Less than two hours later, Sinner had won the semifinal in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Prediction 

The stakes are high as Jannik Sinner seeks retribution and his first Slam outside tennis hard courts, while Carlos Alcaraz hopes to threepeat at Wimbledon. Alcaraz defeated Fritz in four sets after being one point away from being forced into a fifth set. However, Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, and he will have a good chance if he can repeat that performance.  Although Sinner is thought to be even more concentrated and won’t let this go, the Spaniard has the mental edge in this one.  

Fan reactions 

