Home > Sports > Jannik Sinner Defeats Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Jannik Sinner Defeats Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

After losing three title points in last month's thrilling Roland Garros final against world number two Alcaraz, the 23-year-old will be itching to exact revenge. Sinner and Alcaraz have won six majors between them, making them the unquestioned new monarchs of men's tennis.

Djokovic will not play in the Wimbledon final for the first time since 2017. When Roger Federer overcame Marin Cilic to earn his eighth Wimbledon title, he was the last person to miss the title match at the All England Club.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 23:45:37 IST

Djokovic sends a straightforward return over the net for match point, but Sinner retains service and catches him far out of position in the right corner.  In any case, Djokovic might not have been able to reach that shot.  However, he was unable to change course swiftly during this match due to his injuries.

Sinner, who dominated the entire match, advances to the final and faces Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner is entering his first Wimbledon final, and the audience is cheering him on.  We also get a rematch with Alcaraz from that French Open final.  They soon start cheering Djokovic again, though, as he leaves to a standing ovation and enthusiastic clapping from Sinner, possibly his Wimbledon farewell.

Perhaps Djokovic’s lone triumph of the day is that, strangely, he is receiving the affection he has always desired from the Centre Court audience, who are applauding him at every point—though, to be honest, there haven’t been many.  When Djokovic is down 30–40, match point, they are giving him their whole support.  

Sinner vs Alcaraz final 

Sinner adds, “I never thought I’d play here in the finals. It demonstrates my development as a player on all surfaces. When I first started on this surface five years ago, I had a lot of difficulties. I’m moving a lot better now. My team and I strive to operate with a positive purpose each and every day. It’s incredible.”

What about playing Alcaraz once more, in a rematch of that nearly endless French Open final in which Sinner lost despite having three championship points and being two sets to love up?  He smiles and adds, “We witnessed the last final.” “Sharing the court with Carlos once more is an honor.  I hope the match will be as good as the last one, but I don’t think it can get any better.”

Also Read: ISL 2025-26 Season On Hold: FSDL Informs Clubs And AIFF

