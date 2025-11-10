LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

Lionel Messi visits Camp Nou, the new visit and his message still ended up in reviving the thought that his relationship with Barcelona is still alive, that it may not be all about football, but coming back home.

(Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 10, 2025 16:10:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

Lionel Messi had performed more than twenty years in Barcelona where he played 837 games with 709 goals in the blaugrana outfit. In 2021, he left Barcelona due to the economic situation of the club, and then he transferred to Paris Saint Germain and then to Inter Miami CF. The new visit and his message still ended up in reviving the thought that his relationship with Barcelona is still alive, that it may not be all about football, but coming back home.

Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

Lionel Messi posted an emotional Instagram post upon visiting the newly refurbished Camp Nou in which he wrote in bold letters ‘Last night I went to a place that I miss with my soul. Where I was so very glad to stay. One day, I would like to be able to make a return, not only to bid farewell as a player, but also to have the opportunity to not make the same mistake, as I never did that, you know?’  His comments instantly sparked a conversation that the Argentina legend could be looking at some sort of a comeback or an increased role to the club which he exited in 2021 due to limited finances. 



Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona

In the meantime, president of Barcelona Joan Laporta has suggested organizing a tribute match to Messi as a part of the opening of the newly renovated Camp Nou which is undergoing restructuring to add capacity and facilities. Though it does not explicitly declare a playing return, the action and the timing contribute to the story of a possible reunion, possibly as an ambassador or in some symbolic capacity as opposed to that of a regular squad player. Whatever occurs, the next chapter of Messi with Barcelona may not be about competing but more related to legacy and ties.

Also Read: Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Ahead Of Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri?

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 4:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BarcelonaCamp Nouhome-hero-pos-6is lionel messi backlionel messiLionel Messi Camp NouLionel Messi Back To BarcelonaLionel Messi barcelona backLionel messi barcelona returnLionel Messi newsSpotify Camp Nou

RELATED News

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

Who Is The Next Captain Of Rajasthan Royals If Sanju Samson Joins CSK?

Japan Open 2025: India’s Badminton Aces Lakshya Sen And HS Prannoy Eye Big Comeback

WPL 2026: Full List of UP Warriorz Retained and Released Players, From Shweta Sehrawat to Deepti Sharma

Will Virat Kohli Play For RCB If They Get New Owners? Big Decisions Loom

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat ISIS Plot Foiled: What Is ‘Bio-Weapon’ Ricin And How Deadly Is It

Chirag Paswan Sets Deadline To Enter State Politics, Says ‘Will Be MLA In Bihar By…’

Big Blow For Donald Trump-Brokered Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Deal Suspended After Border Landmine Blast

RedMonk Wellness announced House of Hydration​ with Doorstep IV drips

Indian Railways Issues Big Update On Child Ticket Policy, Parents Will Now Have To Follow These Rules

Bihar Election 2025: Top Jan Suraaj Candidates Leading Prashant Kishor’s Mission to Redefine State Politics

Which Hospital Is Dharmendra Admitted To? Here’s What We Know So Far

Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture
Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture
Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture
Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

QUICK LINKS