Lionel Messi had performed more than twenty years in Barcelona where he played 837 games with 709 goals in the blaugrana outfit. In 2021, he left Barcelona due to the economic situation of the club, and then he transferred to Paris Saint Germain and then to Inter Miami CF. The new visit and his message still ended up in reviving the thought that his relationship with Barcelona is still alive, that it may not be all about football, but coming back home.

Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

Lionel Messi posted an emotional Instagram post upon visiting the newly refurbished Camp Nou in which he wrote in bold letters ‘Last night I went to a place that I miss with my soul. Where I was so very glad to stay. One day, I would like to be able to make a return, not only to bid farewell as a player, but also to have the opportunity to not make the same mistake, as I never did that, you know?’ His comments instantly sparked a conversation that the Argentina legend could be looking at some sort of a comeback or an increased role to the club which he exited in 2021 due to limited finances.







Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona

In the meantime, president of Barcelona Joan Laporta has suggested organizing a tribute match to Messi as a part of the opening of the newly renovated Camp Nou which is undergoing restructuring to add capacity and facilities. Though it does not explicitly declare a playing return, the action and the timing contribute to the story of a possible reunion, possibly as an ambassador or in some symbolic capacity as opposed to that of a regular squad player. Whatever occurs, the next chapter of Messi with Barcelona may not be about competing but more related to legacy and ties.

