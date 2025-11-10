Max Verstappen’s title ambitions are still there, even so early the season has been. He has been intimately associated with the highest scorer of the second semester of the year as per the latest statistics. to be precise, he scores about 23.8 points per weekend while Piastri and Norris are only getting 12.4 and 11.4 respectively.

Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Ahead Of Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri?

If he maintains this pace and others do not perform well, he might recover the lead in time. In the situation where he wins all the remaining races and Piastri is always second, Piastri would still be crowned the winner by only three points, that is to say, Verstappen must not only win but make sure Piastri goes down even more. Lando Norris has indeed a lead, and his fate is still very much in his control. On the other hand, McLaren cannot afford to be complacent, the momentum going with Verstappen is very strong, and the gap has already been reduced quite a lot. Therefore, Piastri and Norris are under the obligation not only to perform at their best but also to prevent Verstappen from capturing wins one after another.

F1 Driver Standings

Certainly, Verstappen can still be the champion, but this would call for almost perfect performance from his side, and at the same time mistakes or less scoring from the McLaren drivers. On the other hand, Piastri and Norris should not only defend their position but also avoid mistakes and be the highest scorers in order not to allow the comeback to happen. The struggle for the crown has transformed into an actual three-way struggle, and every weekend is now a decisive moment for all three drivers.

