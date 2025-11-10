LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lando Norris Wins Dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, Close To Championship Win

Lando Norris Wins Dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, Close To Championship Win

McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed victory at the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix in Interlagos, strengthening his lead in the Formula 1 World Championship. The win brings Norris closer to securing his maiden F1 title after a dominant season.

Pic Credit: Formula 1- X
Pic Credit: Formula 1- X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 10, 2025 00:25:07 IST

Lando Norris Wins Dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, Close To Championship Win

McLaren driver Lando Norris clinched a thrilling victory at the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix held at the iconic Interlagos circuit on Sunday. With this win, Norris extended his lead in the Formula 1 World Championship standings, putting himself in a strong position to secure his maiden world title.

The race saw intense competition from rivals, but Norris maintained composure and executed a flawless performance, finishing ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari drivers.

This is a developing story………

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 12:25 AM IST
Lando Norris Wins Dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, Close To Championship Win

