Who Is Akash Choudhary? Meghalaya Batter Smashes World Record With Fastest Fifty Ever, Hits Consecutive 8 Sixes In Historic Innings

Meghalaya Batter Akash Choudhary from Meghalaya has massively transformed himself from a local player to a world record holder by performing very greatly in an innings that is now acknowledged as the quickest half-century in the 148-year history of First-Class cricket. The extraordinary 25-year-old took the bowler of Arunachal Pradesh to a point of pure astonishment during a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match held in Surat, where he scored a whopping 50 runs in merely 11 balls.

This unprecedented act of scoring has not only surpassed the previous record of 12 balls set by England’s Wayne White in 2012 but also marks a remarkable milestone for Indian domestic cricket and that too for a player coming from one of the country’s lesser-known cricketing states. His fiery entrance at the eighth spot, with his team already in good shape, was turned into a dramatic display of power-hitting.

Record-Breaking Power: An 8-Six Streak

Choudhary’s great innings was measured not only by his scoring rate but also by the continuous and furious hitting. Akash was the first batsman in the history of first-class cricket to hit eight sixes in a row.

He made this amazing streak by hitting six sixes in one over from Arunachal Pradesh’s Dabi, a left-arm spinner who had the most evil fate of all time. A knock from Choudhary was a wonderful innings that contained eight sixes and two singles, and thus his final score was 50 runs off just 14 balls which showed an unbelievable strike rate of 357.14.

Meghalaya’s New Star: The All-Rounder’s Impact

Akash Choudhary’s batting heroics certainly put him at the forefront but nevertheless, he turned out to be the bowler and the all-rounder of the Meghalaya team. The right-handed fast-medium bowler born in 1999 has been a reliable performer for the state right from his First-Class debut in the 2019-20 season.

His quick and big impact was not just with the bat; Choudhary was the second time lucky in his dream day when he opened the bowling attack for Meghalaya in Arunachal Pradesh’s second innings and got the first wicket straightaway.This double-edged contribution accentuates his importance to the team and firmly places him as a new, promising talent to the larger domestic stage as a whole.

