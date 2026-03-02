LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi's Brace Seals Inter Miami's First MLS Win Of 2026 — Breaking Down The Argentine Star's Form This Year

Lionel Messi’s Brace Seals Inter Miami’s First MLS Win Of 2026 — Breaking Down The Argentine Star’s Form This Year

Lionel Messi scored a clinical brace to guide Inter Miami to their first MLS win of the 2026 season. As the Argentine winger continues to perform across competitions, here’s a detailed look at his 2026 report card so far, with the FIFA World Cup looming large on the horizon.

Lionel Messi scored a brace and provided an assist to guide Inter Miami to its first MLS win of the season. Image Credit: X/@InterMiamiCF
Lionel Messi scored a brace and provided an assist to guide Inter Miami to its first MLS win of the season. Image Credit: X/@InterMiamiCF

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 2, 2026 13:41:53 IST

Lionel Messi’s Brace Seals Inter Miami’s First MLS Win Of 2026 — Breaking Down The Argentine Star’s Form This Year

It took Lionel Messi two months into 2026 to end his goal drought as the Argentine winger scored a brace during Inter Miami’s win against Orlando City. The left-footed winger played an instrumental role as his team recorded their first-ever away win against the state rivals in all competitions. 

Having played mostly friendly matches in recent times, it was Messi’s first goal in a regular match in 2026. 

Lionel Messi scores a brace

Having been goalless for a while in all competitions for the club and his national team, it was important for Lionel Messi to return to his best. In the opening game of the season, Messi, in spite of playing the full 90 minutes, could not score past LAFC as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat. However, the Argentine star performer quickly turned it around as he scored two goals and provided an assist in Inter Miami’s 4-2 win over city rivals. 

Messi’s Performance in 2026

It is an all-important year for Lionel Messi as he looks to defend the FIFA World Cup with Argentina later this year. However, the start to his year has not been the best when it comes to goal-scoring. In the first five games for Inter Miami, Messi had scored only a couple of goals, both of which came in friendlies. He even suffered an injury to his left hamstring in the friendly match against Barcelona SC. While it was reported that the injury could keep him on the sidelines for as many as six to eight weeks, Messi made it back to the starting XI soon for his club.

In the opening clash of the Major League Soccer, Inter Miami suffered a 3-0 defeat against LAFC as Messi failed to score. He opened his tally in the MLS season in the 4-2 win over Orlando City FC. So far in the year, Messi has scored four goals and has provided only a couple of assists. 

Will Messi Play FIFA World Cup 2026?

Lionel Messi has been one of the top-performing players for Argentina in recent times. Given his form, there should be no doubt over his place in the FIFA World Cup. It could be the last dance for Messi as he, along with his national team attempt to defend its title. The left-footed winger would be expected to lead his team in the multination tournament taking place later this year. 

Messi’s familiarity with playing in the USA could come in handy as the FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to take place in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 1:41 PM IST
Lionel Messi’s Brace Seals Inter Miami’s First MLS Win Of 2026 — Breaking Down The Argentine Star’s Form This Year

Lionel Messi’s Brace Seals Inter Miami’s First MLS Win Of 2026 — Breaking Down The Argentine Star’s Form This Year

