Lionel Messi Scripts History To Leave Cristiano Ronaldo Behind, Equals Pele In Huge Feat In MLS

The magic of Lionel Messi continues to defy the constraints of time. On a humid Sunday evening in Florida on March 1, the Argentine maestro added another glittering chapter to his storied career, reaching a milestone that further cements his status as the greatest dead-ball specialist of the modern era. During Inter Miami’s high-stakes clash against Orlando City, Messi netted his 70th career free-kick goal, officially equaling the haul of the legendary Pelé.

The Moment of Magic

With the match deep into second-half stoppage time and the “Herons” leading 3-2, the stage was set for a trademark finale. Standing over the ball in the “Messi Zone”—roughly 25 yards from goal—the Inter Miami captain delivered a masterclass in precision. With a whip of his left boot, the ball curled effortlessly over the wall and nestled into the bottom-left corner, securing a 4-2 victory.

The goal wasn’t just a match-winner; it was a historical statement. By hitting the 70-goal mark, Messi has officially moved six goals clear of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo (64), effectively ending the debate over who the superior set-piece taker is between the two icons.

Climbing the Pantheon

Messi now sits in joint-second place on the all-time list for free-kick goals in men’s football. He shares the spot with Pelé, a feat that felt nearly impossible a decade ago when Messi was still in the early stages of mastering his set-piece technique.

Rank Player Goals Nationality 1 Juninho Pernambucano 77 Brazil 2 Lionel Messi 70 Argentina 3 Pele 70 Brazil 4 Ronaldinho 66 Brazil 5 Victor Legrottaglie 66 Argentina

🤯 Mind blown yet? 🗓️ Since 2018, Lionel Messi has scored MORE free-kick goals than penalties… 🎯 Free kicks: 36

⚽ Penalties: 35 🚀 The man turned “dead balls” into his most dangerous weapon. pic.twitter.com/eS3Kph4pO5 — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) March 2, 2026







At 38, Messi shows no signs of slowing down. With only seven goals separating him from Juninho Pernambucano’s all-time record of 77, the soccer world is on high alert. Given his current form in MLS, the prospect of Messi becoming the outright leading free-kick scorer in the history of the sport is no longer a matter of “if,” but “when.”