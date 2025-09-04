LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi's Farewell Match, Argentina vs Venezuela World Cup Qualifier: When And Where To Watch, Team News

Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match, Argentina vs Venezuela World Cup Qualifier: When And Where To Watch, Team News

Argentina and Venezuela are playing in a much needed World Cup qualifying match at the Estadio Monumental. The hosts are already qualified, while the Venezuelans are fighting for a postseason spot. Lionel Messi, who will play his final World Cup qualifying match in front of his family in his own country, is the centre of attention.

(Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 4, 2025 15:14:51 IST

Argentina, the current world champions have also already placed their ticket in the 2026 world cup, having topped the South American table with 35 points and they are interested in ending their home qualification campaign on a good note. Meanwhile, Venezuela ninth with 18 points is in dire need of points to keep their lifeline open through the inter confederation playoff spot.

There is a heavy emotional charge to this match, Lionel Messi will likely play his last qualification match on his home soil, and his family is likely to be present. Coach Lionel Scaloni resorted to affirming, ‘leo juega manana. Como no va a jugar?’ That is to say Messi will certainly appear.

When and where to watch Argentina vs Venezuela?

The game would start at 5.30 AM IST. As for now FanCode would be telecasting the match.

Team News, Argentina vs Venezuela 

Argentina

Scaloni has taken advantage of this situation to infuse young blood into the team. Young players such as Franco Mastantuono and Nico Paz, both Real Madrid prospects, are being seriously looked at as starting players in addition to Messi. Scaloni applauded their willingness with their smooth integration and possibilities. The renewed but well balanced squad of Argentina has experienced and young players. Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Dibu and defenders such as Romero and Otamendi headline the list. The likes of Claudio Echeverri, Alan Varela, and Jose Manuel ‘Flaco’ Lopez have been called up, although Mac Allister and De Paul are the usual players in the middle. There are also some significant absentee players, with Enzo Fernandez being suspended due to a red card, Paulo Dybala who is yet to recover following an injury, and Alejandro Garnacho. Scaloni is obviously using the fact that this is a low stakes match to test and build on a future.



Venezuela

Coach Fernando Batista has a highly motivated squad on the Venezuelan side. Venezuela can make history by becoming the first country to qualify to the world cup should they achieve results in their last matches. In the lead is senior striker Saloman Rondon, with support through Yeferson Soteldo, Jefferson Savarino and Telasco Segovia. As a possible turning point, filled with emotion and drama, this qualifier is bound to be more than a simple fixture with Messi about to say his emotional farewell and the hopes of Venezuela at stake. Already fit Messi to play, young players such as Mastantuono and Paz on the team, Enzo Fernandez suspended, Dybala, and Garnacho are out. Competing in playoff position; under the leadership of veteran Salomon Rondon and managed by Fernando Batista.

This game is an amalgamation of show, emotion, and tactical development with Messi possibly bidding adieu at home and Venezuela straining to seize a historical moment.

Tags: Argentina vs Venezuelalionel messiLionel Messi FarewellLionel Messi Retirementteam newswhen and where to watchWorld Cup Qualifier

