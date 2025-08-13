LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports

LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports

LSG will lose their mentor Zaheer Khan whose one-year contract expires and a new mentor is likely to play a larger role in their international franchises.

LSG May Part Ways with Zaheer Khan, New Mentor to Take Over with Expanded Role: Reports (Image Credit - X)
LSG May Part Ways with Zaheer Khan, New Mentor to Take Over with Expanded Role: Reports (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 13, 2025 15:59:04 IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will not renew the contract of Zaheer Khan as the mentor of the team after the completion of one year. A report by Times of India indicates that the franchise is soon to have a new mentor who will also have wider responsibilities in its sister teams in other competitions around the world.

New Mentor to Oversee Multiple LSG Franchises

The future coach will also assume the responsibility of Durban Super Giants in the SA20 league in South Africa and the Manchester Originals in The Hundred. The change is one among the several moves by LSG to harmonize operations within the RPSG Group cricketing franchises.

LSG further intends to appoint a Director of Cricket that will spearhead year-round development of all teams in the brand. Having taken over Gautam Gambhir last year, Zaheer had been doubling up as bowling coach since Morne Morkel left to join Gambhir at KKR and the India team.

The source told the report that LSG will soon split with Zaheer Khan and the new mentor will have a larger role to oversee the other franchises of the RPSG Group.

Bharat Arun’s Expanded Coaching Duties

Most recently, LSG has hired Bharat Arun, who was the former bowling coach of India and KKR, to help the head coach Justin Langer. The appointment of Arun is not confined to the IPL side but it also includes scouting and development of young pacers to the Super Giants of Durban and the Manchester Originals, starting next year.

“Arun’s role is also extensive as he will be given an extra responsibility for scouting and working on their young quicks for Durban’s Super Giants and, from next year, with the Manchester Originals as well,” the source added.

In the last season, LSG ended up in the seventh position on the table with only six out of 14 games won, which is the reason why the organizational structure of LSG was probably changed.

Arun’s Mission to Build LSG’s Fast Bowling Unit

Bharat Arun has declared that he is delighted to join the LSG venture, and he sees the vision of creating a cohesive and strategically shrewd team.

“It’s an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level,” Arun said. My discussions with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the management were extremely invigorating, there is a definite will to invest in the young Indian talent and create a legacy of a long-term future. I find the most exciting the long-term development vision. LSG has made a bet on a young, talented and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers-Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akash Singh and I believe there is a great potential in all of them. My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world.”

Zaheer Khan’s Potential Future Roles

Zaheer might soon become a candidate to other big coaching jobs in the IPL since he is expected to leave LSG. A number of franchises might want to acquire his talent ahead of the 2026 season kickoff, particularly considering he has been very successful with Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: Former Kiwi Batter Tom Bruce Joins Scotland Squad Ahead of World Cup League 2

Tags: home-hero-pos-9LSGrishabh pantSanjiv GoenkaZaheer Khan

RELATED News

Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee Opens Up About WWE Experience: ‘They Made Me Play an Anime Character’
Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Arrest, Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman

LATEST NEWS

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?