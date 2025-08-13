LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will not renew the contract of Zaheer Khan as the mentor of the team after the completion of one year. A report by Times of India indicates that the franchise is soon to have a new mentor who will also have wider responsibilities in its sister teams in other competitions around the world.

New Mentor to Oversee Multiple LSG Franchises

The future coach will also assume the responsibility of Durban Super Giants in the SA20 league in South Africa and the Manchester Originals in The Hundred. The change is one among the several moves by LSG to harmonize operations within the RPSG Group cricketing franchises.

LSG further intends to appoint a Director of Cricket that will spearhead year-round development of all teams in the brand. Having taken over Gautam Gambhir last year, Zaheer had been doubling up as bowling coach since Morne Morkel left to join Gambhir at KKR and the India team.

The source told the report that LSG will soon split with Zaheer Khan and the new mentor will have a larger role to oversee the other franchises of the RPSG Group.

Bharat Arun’s Expanded Coaching Duties

Most recently, LSG has hired Bharat Arun, who was the former bowling coach of India and KKR, to help the head coach Justin Langer. The appointment of Arun is not confined to the IPL side but it also includes scouting and development of young pacers to the Super Giants of Durban and the Manchester Originals, starting next year.

“Arun’s role is also extensive as he will be given an extra responsibility for scouting and working on their young quicks for Durban’s Super Giants and, from next year, with the Manchester Originals as well,” the source added.

In the last season, LSG ended up in the seventh position on the table with only six out of 14 games won, which is the reason why the organizational structure of LSG was probably changed.

Arun’s Mission to Build LSG’s Fast Bowling Unit

Bharat Arun has declared that he is delighted to join the LSG venture, and he sees the vision of creating a cohesive and strategically shrewd team.

“It’s an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level,” Arun said. My discussions with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the management were extremely invigorating, there is a definite will to invest in the young Indian talent and create a legacy of a long-term future. I find the most exciting the long-term development vision. LSG has made a bet on a young, talented and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers-Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akash Singh and I believe there is a great potential in all of them. My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world.”

Zaheer Khan’s Potential Future Roles

Zaheer might soon become a candidate to other big coaching jobs in the IPL since he is expected to leave LSG. A number of franchises might want to acquire his talent ahead of the 2026 season kickoff, particularly considering he has been very successful with Mumbai Indians.

