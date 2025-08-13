LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Former Kiwi Batter Tom Bruce Joins Scotland Squad Ahead of World Cup League 2

Former Kiwi Batter Tom Bruce Joins Scotland Squad Ahead of World Cup League 2

Former New Zealand batter Tom Bruce has switched allegiance to Scotland, qualifying through his Edinburgh-born father. He'll debut in the World Cup League 2 matches in Canada on August 27. With past T20I experience and domestic success, Bruce aims to boost Scotland’s World Cup qualification hopes.

Former New Zealand batter Tom Bruce has switched allegiance to Scotland (Image Credit - X)
Former New Zealand batter Tom Bruce has switched allegiance to Scotland (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 13, 2025 14:22:50 IST

Tom Bruce, the former New Zealand international cricketer, has officially made the switch to represent Scotland and will feature in their upcoming Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign in Canada starting August 27. Bruce, who qualifies through his Edinburgh-born father, will don the Scottish colors nearly a decade after first appearing in a Scotland Development side in 2016.

A reliable top-order batter, Bruce has been a regular in New Zealand domestic cricket since 2014, representing Central Districts. He also played 17 T20Is for New Zealand between 2017 and 2020 and was most recently seen competing in the Global Super League in Guyana.

From Black Caps to the Thistle

In a statement released by Cricket Scotland, Bruce said, “There’s a long Scottish history within my family and I know they will be incredibly proud. I want to help this team achieve success and play my part in pushing us toward a World Cup.” He added that representing New Zealand had been a great honor, but he’s excited to begin a new chapter with Scotland.

A Return to Familiar Faces and Fresh Goals

Tom Bruce previously played with and against several current Scotland squad members during his short stint in 2016. He’s looking forward to reuniting with familiar teammates and contributing to the team’s development. His goal is to bring consistency, experience, and leadership to help Scotland maintain competitive form in both T20 and ODI formats.

Scotland’s Coach Welcomes Veteran Reinforcement

Doug Watson, Scotland men’s head coach, expressed his excitement about the addition, calling Bruce “a world-class cricketer” who brings depth and leadership. Known for his aggressive style—highlighted by standout Super Smash performances, Bruce’s international experience could prove vital as Scotland chase World Cup qualification.

