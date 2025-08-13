LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Heather Clem Spotted Publicly for First Time Since Hulk Hogan’s Death: Will She Break Her Silence?

Heather Clem, involved in Hulk Hogan’s 2012 sex tape scandal, was spotted publicly for the first time since his death on July 24, 2025. Seen in Tampa, she has not commented on his passing. Their past, including a leaked tape and lawsuit, remains a controversial part of Hogan’s legacy.

Heather Clem Spotted Publicly (Image Credit - X)
Heather Clem Spotted Publicly (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 13, 2025 14:02:12 IST

Hulk Hogan’s global fame brought both triumph and controversy, and one of the most infamous moments of his life was the 2012 sex tape scandal involving Heather Clem. At the time, Hulk Hogan was active in TNA Wrestling, and the leaked footage made worldwide headlines. Now, just weeks after Hogan’s death on July 24, 2025, Clem has been seen in public for the first time since the Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer’s passing.

Heather Clem was photographed in Tampa, Florida, wearing yoga pants and a sports bra as she stopped by a convenience store, suggesting she was coming from a workout.

First Public Appearance Since Hogan’s Death

Despite her past with Hulk Hogan, Clem has remained silent following his passing. Her reappearance has sparked speculation over whether she may finally speak out on the matter. The sighting marks her first public moment since the legendary wrestler’s death, reigniting media interest in their history.

The Complicated Past Behind the Tape

At the time of the scandal, Heather Clem was married to Bubba the Love Sponge, Hogan’s close friend. The couple had an open relationship, reportedly allowing Clem to sleep with others as long as it was recorded. Despite this agreement, the tape’s leak led to a lawsuit from Hogan. The matter was later settled for USD 5,000, and the couple issued a public apology. The fallout ultimately strained and ended their marriage.

A Legacy Overshadowed by Scandal

Hulk Hogan passed away from a heart attack in Clearwater, Florida, surrounded by family. A memorial service was held last week with notable names in wrestling attending. While remembered as a wrestling icon, the scandal remains a defining part of his public story, one that Clem’s reappearance has brought back into the spotlight.

