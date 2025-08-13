LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE: Vince McMahon Defends Hulk Hogan Amid Ongoing Racism Backlash: “He Wasn’t a Racist”

In TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon defended Hogan, saying he wasn’t a racist despite past racist remarks. McMahon said Hogan paid for his mistakes. Hogan’s 2025 WWE return was met with boos, which he blamed on politics, while critics cited his lack of true accountability.

Vince McMahon defended Hogan, saying he wasn’t a racist (Image Credit - X)
Vince McMahon defended Hogan, saying he wasn’t a racist (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 13, 2025 13:33:00 IST

WWE News: Vince McMahon has once again come to the defense of Hulk Hogan, this time in TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, which aired August 12 on FOX. The documentary explores the complex legacy of wrestling’s first true crossover star. McMahon, now no longer in control of WWE, made it clear in his interview that despite Hogan’s infamous N-word scandal, he doesn’t view the late wrestler as a racist.

McMahon’s Surprising Defense in New Documentary

“He said racist things,” Vince McMahon admitted, “but that doesn’t mean he was one.” The 79-year-old former WWE chairman added that Hogan had already paid the price for his words and emphasized that mistakes don’t always define a person’s true character. McMahon insisted fans saw the real Terry Bollea, who didn’t act like a racist in real life.


The Scandal That Reshaped Hogan’s Image

In 2015, Hulk Hogan’s reputation crumbled when audio from a private tape revealed him using racial slurs aimed at his daughter’s Black boyfriend. WWE swiftly terminated his contract. Though Hogan apologized, admitting regret and shame, many felt it wasn’t enough. While McMahon urged forgiveness, others, including World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) peers, struggled to move on from the incident.

A Hostile Comeback and Blame Game

During WWE Raw’s Netflix debut in January 2025, Hogan faced loud boos at the Intuit Dome. McMahon said he was “angry” and wouldn’t have allowed Hogan to appear. Hulk Hogan later claimed political bias from California crowds fueled the reaction, while critics like Mark Henry pointed to Hogan’s failure to make amends as the real reason.

Hulk Hogan’s legacy continues to divide fans and insiders alike, caught between controversy, redemption, and the question of whether time alone is enough to heal certain wounds.

